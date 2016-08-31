Now you can get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.
Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.
1. Campaign 2016
Well this is going to be interesting. Before his big speech on immigration today, Donald Trump's going to meet with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto. Trump says Mexico sends us nothing but criminals and rapists; Pena Nieto says Trump is a lot like Hitler. The two can also talk about that wall Trump swears the Mexicans will pay for (Pena Nieto says not on your life). So why's Trump going to a country he's repeatedly dissed? It fits his image of a maverick who makes his own political rules.
2. ISIS
Abu Mohammad al-Adnani is gone, killed in a precision strike in Syria. ISIS has lost plenty of key figures lately, but this guy was a big fish in its core leadership. He was its emir in Syria and he was instrumental in plots against Europe. His death is part of a string of losses for ISIS, which has lost 15% of its land in Iraq and Syria. But don't start writing ISIS death notices yet. The group has plenty of opportunities to exploit as its enemies turn on each other in Syria and Iraq.
3. North Korea
Cop an attitude with Kim Jong Un and pay for it - with your life. This time, it was North Korea's top education official. Kim didn't like the guy's behavior at the Supreme People's Assembly back in June, so Kim had a firing squad execute him. Last year, he had a defense minister killed by ANTI-AIRCRAFT GUN! Two years ago, it was his uncle. So, we guess family ties don't help either.
4. Chicago
Chicago's taking steps to fire five officers for their role in Laquan McDonald's death. Dashcam video, which BTW Chicago PD took 400 days to release, showed the shooting happened exactly not like the cops' official version. The teen was walking away from officers, not lunging at them. He was pumped with bullets even after he was on the ground. The incident is part of a disturbing stat: 74% of people killed or injured by Chicago cops are African-American.
5. Pulse nightclub shooting
Some 911 calls have finally been released from the Pulse nightclub shooting, and they're as terrifying and dramatic as you'd expect. One caller says he fled the club after hearing "more than 10" shots. Another called twice, saying his girlfriend was hiding in a bathroom stall with a lot of people, some who were dead. Forty-nine people were killed in the shooting at the Orlando nightclub.
BREAKFAST BROWSE
People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.
Brown's blues
When Chris Brown gets into trouble, he goes all out. This time he had an hours-long standoff with the cops. He's accused of pointing a gun on a beauty queen.
Holy match-rimony
They've been married for 52 years and proudly wear matching outfits every day.
Attention ladies
America has a new "Bachelor." His name is Nick Viall. He's 35, from Milwaukee and likes long walks on the beach. And he probably likes giving away roses too.
Lochtegate
The new "Dancing with the Stars" cast includes Ryan Lochte, who just signed a new endorsement deal. Who said lying about crime doesn't pay?
As not seen on TV
Chinese censors just banned a lot of insidious things from TV, like celebs' kids and time travel. We'd love to see those gone from our airwaves too.
WHAT'S FOR LUNCH
Here's what's coming up later
Historic flight
The first direct commercial flight between the US and Cuba in half a century happens today, the latest sign of the thaw in relations between the two countries.
AND FINALLY ...
Slow throw
A hammer thrown through a mirror. Yeah, it's seven years' bad luck, but it's also weirdly entertaining when captured by the Slow Mo Guys.