5 things to know about the Dakota Access Pipeline

Story highlights Standing Rock Sioux Tribe seeks injunction to halt Dakota Access Pipeline

US Army Corps of Engineers approved project for 1,168-mile crude oil pipeline

(CNN) In what looks to be a possible sequel to the Keystone XL Pipeline dispute, another fight has begun over a proposed US oil route.

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe has sued the federal government, saying the Native American tribe was not properly consulted over the project to construct a 1,168-mile crude oil pipeline that extends over four states.

While proponents of the Dakota Access Pipeline tout its economic boost, opponents question its environmental impact.

The US Army Corps of Engineers approved the project, granting final permits in July, to the dismay of environmentalists and the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.

1. What is the pipeline project?