(CNN) Five people were killed when two small airplanes collided in midair Wednesday over a remote section of Alaska, the Alaska State Troopers reported.

It's not known why the midair crash happened about 376 miles west of Anchorage, said Allen Kenitzer, with the Federal Aviation Administration office of communications. He said the crash happened under "unknown circumstances."

The collision involved a Hageland Aviation Cessna 208 Caravan carrying three people and a Renfro's Alaska Adventures Piper PA-18 Super Cub with two people inside, said Candis A. Olmstead, director of public affairs for the Alaska National Guard.

Federal aviation investigators are en route to the scene of a fatal mid-air collision in AK. https://t.co/g0qIPggMqa pic.twitter.com/90BhhND4jf — KTUU.com (@Ch2KTUU) September 1, 2016

An aviation company contacted the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center at 11 a.m. and said they had lost radio contact with an aircraft and that it was overdue, she said.

About 15 minutes later, the Alaska State Troopers contacted the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center to report a second aircraft was overdue, Olmstead said.

