US Open 2016: Serena Williams starts record bid in 'superhero' outfit

(CNN) Serena Williams sailed through her first-round match at the US Open, showing no signs of the shoulder injury that derailed her quest for Olympic gold in Rio -- but she revealed her ailment played some part in her eye-catching new outfit.

The top-seeded American eased to a 6-3 6-3 victory over Russian Ekaterina Makarova Tuesday at the Arthur Ashe Stadium as she bids for an Open-Era record 23rd grand slam singles title.

Williams hit 12 aces during the match but admitted that she was aiming for placement rather than power.

"I didn't hit my serves as hard as I normally hit them," the world No. 1, who next faces compatriot Vania King, told reporters. "I just went for more placement. I didn't go for the big 120s, just the regular.

"I was pleased with my serve because I haven't been hitting a lot of serves at all. In practice, none of them were going in, so I was definitely excited about that."

