CNN Student News - September 1, 2016

September 1, 2016

We're taking you around the world on today's show. First, in South America, a world leader has been impeached. Then, we're headed to the Mediterranean to update you on Europe's ongoing migrant crisis. An elephant census from Africa gives an idea of the danger posed by poachers. And in the U.S., we're looking at a project that aims to improve social media accessibility for the blind.

