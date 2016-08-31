NFL clears three more players in PEDs investigation

Story highlights Steelers linebacker James Harrison and Packers linebackers Clay Matthews and Julius Peppers were interviewed last week

(CNN) The NFL has cleared Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison and Green Bay Packers linebackers Clay Matthews and Julius Peppers following a disputed allegation they were given or used performance-enhancing drugs, or PEDs.

The allegation, about substances prohibited under a joint policy by the NFL and the NFL Players Association, originally was made in an Al Jazeera America documentary.

In a statement Wednesday, the NFL said that after an investigation it had found "no credible evidence" that the three players had obtained or used PEDs.

"Initiated in January, the investigation was led by the NFL's security and legal teams with support from expert consultants and other professionals," the NFL said. "The investigation involved witness interviews, a review of relevant records and other materials, electronic research, and laboratory analysis and review."

A league investigation is still open on a fourth player, linebacker Mike Neal, who is currently a free agent. The NFL has interviewed Neal, but that case is still pending review, a league spokesperson told CNN on Wednesday.

