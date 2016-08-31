Story highlights Allegations of corruption and bribery levied Kenyan officials

Nairobi (CNN) The Olympic Games may be over, but the drama continues for Kenyan athletics. Amid allegations ranging from disorganization to corruption and bribery by Kenyan officials during the Rio Olympics, Kenyan athletics faces another controversy to add to the list.

On Saturday, police raided the offices of the National Olympic Committee of Kenya to find dozens of boxes of team uniforms made by Nike, clothing intended for athletes to wear during the opening ceremony of the Rio Olympics, according to reports by AFP. Officials are now investigating the incident and several Olympic officials have been arrested and questioned over the misappropriated clothing. The police and Ministry of Sports have refused to comment about the case.

The Kenyan team's appearance had raised eyebrows when the team wore mismatched clothing during the opening ceremony. Athletes complained they did not receive adequate kit. Local media alleged some officials may have stolen and then sold the gear.

Wonder where the athletes gear went?random people on the streets seen wearing the them @NikeRunning @citizentvkenya pic.twitter.com/2RR491TVBR — Hon wesley korir (@weskorir) August 28, 2016

Kenya is home to many of the world's fastest long-distance runners. Yet despite its best Olympic showing in history, with 13 medals and 15th place overall, Kenya's Rio achievements are now competing for attention with its officials' Olympic-sized mismanagement.