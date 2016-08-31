Polls: Clinton's lead narrows in Wisconsin

Story highlights Hillary Clinton leads Donald Trump in Wisconsin, two polls found

Trump is strongest with white men but Clinton leads among all other groups

Washington (CNN) Hillary Clinton leads Donald Trump in Wisconsin, but the race has clearly tightened in recent weeks, two new polls show.

A Monmouth University survey of likely voters shows Clinton's lead is 43% to Trump's 38% -- with 7% backing Libertarian Gary Johnson and 3% supporting Green Party nominee Jill Stein.

And a Marquette University Law School poll finds Clinton's lead with likely voters is 45% to Trump's 42%. In a four-way matchup, it's 37% Clinton, 32% Trump, 11% Johnson, 7% Stein and 13% undecided.

Those results are much tighter than the findings from the last Marquette poll in early August. That one found Clinton ahead by 15 points among likely voters.

What it means: Clinton's post-convention bump in Wisconsin is gone.

