Polls: Clinton's lead narrows in Wisconsin

Story highlights
- Hillary Clinton leads Donald Trump in Wisconsin, two polls found
- Trump is strongest with white men but Clinton leads among all other groups
Washington (CNN)Hillary Clinton leads Donald Trump in Wisconsin, but the race has clearly tightened in recent weeks, two new polls show.
A Monmouth University survey of likely voters shows Clinton's lead is 43% to Trump's 38% -- with 7% backing Libertarian Gary Johnson and 3% supporting Green Party nominee Jill Stein.
And a Marquette University Law School poll finds Clinton's lead with likely voters is 45% to Trump's 42%. In a four-way matchup, it's 37% Clinton, 32% Trump, 11% Johnson, 7% Stein and 13% undecided.
Those results are much tighter than the findings from the last Marquette poll in early August. That one found Clinton ahead by 15 points among likely voters.
What it means: Clinton's post-convention bump in Wisconsin is gone.
Trump's strongest spot is with white men, with whom he leads 51% to 29%, the Monmouth poll found. But he trails 50% to 33% among white women, and Clinton leads 67% to 12% among black, Hispanic and Asian voters.
"The current presidential election race in Wisconsin is looking a lot like the 2012 contest right now," said Patrick Murray, director of Monmouth University Polling Institute. That year, President Barack Obama defeated Mitt Romney, 53% to 46%.
Monmouth's survey included 404 likely Wisconsin voters. It was conducted August 27-30, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.9 percentage points.
The Marquette Law poll included 650 likely voters. It was conducted August 25-28 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 5 points.
Both polls found good news for Democrats on the Senate front. Democratic challenger Russ Feingold leads Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson, 54% to 41%, according to the Monmouth poll. The Marquette Law result was tighter, showing Feingold leading Johnson, 48% to 45%, among likely voters.