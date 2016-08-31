Breaking News

Kaine criticizes 'cozy bromance' between Trump, Putin

By Betsy Klein, CNN

Updated 5:23 PM ET, Wed August 31, 2016

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton arrives with Sen. Tim Kaine at a rally in Miami on Saturday, July 23. Clinton has selected Kaine as her running mate. Kaine has represented Virginia in the Senate since January 2013. He was governor from 2006 to 2010.
Kaine greets people at a Herndon, Virginia, homecoming parade on October 6, 2001. He was mayor of Richmond at the time and running for lieutenant governor.
While running for governor, Kaine was supported by then-U.S. Sen. Barack Obama. Here, the two attend a fundraiser in Arlington, Virginia, in 2005.
Kaine attends a campaign rally in Richmond in 2005.
Gov. Kaine and his wife, Anne Holton, acknowledge the crowd after his inauguration in 2006.
Kaine talks on Capitol Hill with Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi in 2006.
Cadets from the Virginia Military Institute and Virginia Tech salute as Kaine and Britain&#39;s Queen Elizabeth II enter the Virginia State Capitol in 2007.
Obama and Kaine applaud as U.S. Sen. Jim Webb speaks at a rally in Bristow, Virginia, in 2008.
Kaine and U.S. President George W. Bush attend a naturalization ceremony in Charlottesville, Virginia, on July 4, 2008.
In 2008, Kaine gives a guided tour of the grounds at Fort Monroe in Hampton, Virginia.
Kaine, as chairman of the Democratic National Committee, speaks at the University of Pennsylvania in 2010. Kaine served as the committee&#39;s chairman from January 2009 to April 2011.
Kaine takes the stage with his wife and daughter Annella after winning his Senate race in 2012. Kaine has three children.
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, right, administers the Oath of Office to Kaine during a mock swearing-in ceremony in 2013.
Kaine attends a hearing of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in 2015.
Kaine shows the photo of a 3-year-old drowned Syrian boy during a Capitol Hill news conference in 2015. Politicians and religious leaders had come together to discuss the Syrian refugee crisis.
Kaine gives a thumbs-up at the National Prayer Breakfast in February.
Kaine meets in April with Judge Merrick Garland, Obama&#39;s choice to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia on the U.S. Supreme Court.
U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, a Democrat from Virginia, questions witnesses during a Foreign Relations Committee hearing on May 26.
Kaine, along with World War II veterans and Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, attend a news conference on Capitol Hill on June 9.
Kaine waves with Hillary Clinton during a campaign event in Annandale, Virginia, on July 14.
Hanover Township, Pennsylvania (CNN)Sen. Tim Kaine again criticized Donald Trump Wednesday over his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, continuing his attacks on the Republican nominee in recent days.

"We are entitled to get the information to get to the bottom of this cozy bromance between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin," the Democratic vice presidential nominee said at a community center gym here. "Would Trump, as president, help our allies block Russia from annexing more territory and destabilizing Europe where hundreds of thousands of Americans live and about 70,000 of our troops are deployed? And what if Russia engaged in some kind of cyberattack or other effort to destabilize an election in this country? Would Trump stand up against them?"
    Citing Trump's declaration at a March debate that he had "almost 120 deals" outside of the United States, Kaine questioned Trump's potential conflicts of interest if elected president and what he said was the mogul's lack of transparency regarding his business abroad.
    "That's 120 deals where there are at least potential conflicts of interest. We ought to be able to find out whether they are conflicts. One-hundred-and-twenty opportunities for those in other countries to influence him because they have influence on his financial condition," Kaine said.
    The Virginia senator referenced former acting CIA director Michael Morell's assessment that Trump has been recruited as "an unwitting agent of the Russian Federation," pointing to his foreign business dealings, including one with an associate of Putin to bring the Miss Universe pageant to Moscow. Morell made the statement earlier this month in a New York Times op-ed endorsement of Hillary Clinton.
    Kaine has increasingly stepped into the role of vice presidential attack dog for Clinton in recent days. Last week, he said Trump was "pushing" the values of the Ku Klux Klan. He backed away from the comments a day later, telling reporters that Trump has some supporters "connected" with the KKK who are "claiming him." And Tuesday, he suggested Trump wouldn't stand up to a Russian cyberattack of the American election.