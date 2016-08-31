Fourth breakdown in US Navy littoral combat ship

Story highlights USS Coronado suffers "engineering casualty" four days after leaving Hawaii

"We must get these problems fixed now," chief of naval operations says

(CNN) Less than two days after the US Navy revealed a third mechanical breakdown in a year of one of its $360 million littoral combat ships, the service has announced a fourth.

The USS Coronado was on its way back to Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, after suffering an "engineering casualty," a Navy statement said. It said it expected to reveal more about what happened after an inspection once the ship returned to port. The ship was heading to an independent deployment in the western Pacific when the mishap occurred. It had departed Hawaii on Friday.

The Coronado was under its own power but traveling with the escort of the tanker USNS Henry J. Kaiser on the trip back to Hawaii, the statement said.

On Monday the Navy revealed that another of its littoral combat ships, the USS Freedom, suffered engine damage in July when seawater got inside the oil lubrication system, resulting in rust in the diesel engine.

Freedom's breakdown followed mechanical failures in the USS Fort Worth and USS Milwaukee, all since December.

Read More