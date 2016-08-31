Story highlights Bachmann originally backed Ted Cruz

"God raised up, I believe, Donald Trump," Bachmann said.

(CNN) Former Rep. Michele Bachmann believes God picked Donald Trump to be the Republican Party's nominee, she told the Christian Broadcasting Network.

"I actually supported Ted Cruz. I thought he was fabulous, but I also see that at the end of the day, God raised up, I believe, Donald Trump who was going to be the nominee in this election," the Minnesota Republican said in the interview, which was released Tuesday. "I don't think God sits things out. He's a sovereign God. Donald Trump became our nominee."

Bachmann, who ran for president herself in 2012, also predicted that Trump will win the general election against Hillary Clinton.

"Maybe I'm wrong, I don't know," she said. "But I do know that the Bible is true and that Daniel teaches the Most High God, which is one of God's names, is the one who lifts up who he will and takes down who he will."

Bachmann currently serves as an adviser on Trump's Evangelical Executive Advisory Board . During her time in Congress, she established the House Tea Party Caucus and advocated for anti-establishment positions before announcing that she will not seek re-election. Her term ended in January 2015.

