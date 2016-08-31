Marine Le Pen: 'Anything but Hillary Clinton'

Story highlights Marine Le Pen, leader of the National Front in France, sat down for an interview with CNN



(CNN) Marine Le Pen, the leader of the right-wing French political party National Front, praised Donald Trump on Wednesday and said that "for France, anything is better than Hillary Clinton."

In an exclusive interview with CNN's Hala Gorani, Le Pen compared herself to Trump, observing that both of them have waged iconoclastic campaigns against their country's political "establishment."

"We are similar because we are not part of the establishment, we are not part of the system, and we do not depend on anybody and we don't take orders from anyone," she said.

Le Pen also went after Clinton, saying the former secretary of state would bring "war," "devastation" and "instability" as president.

"For France, anything is better than Hillary Clinton. Anything but Hillary Clinton. Because I think Hillary Clinton means war. Hillary Clinton means devastation. It means world instability."

