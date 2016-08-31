Story highlights Clinton did not directly mention Trump's last-minute visit to Mexico

Cincinnati (CNN) Hillary Clinton on Wednesday urged veterans at an American Legion conference to reject Donald Trump's view of the world, arguing that the Republican nominee doesn't have what it takes to build and maintain alliances.

Though Clinton was subtler in her attacks on Trump in front of the audience of veterans, the former secretary of state did blast the businessman-turned-politician -- sometimes not by name -- for what she said were his insults toward the military, attacking the family of a soldier killed in action and being too cozy with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Clinton did not directly mention Trump's last-minute visit to Mexico , but her comments nodded to the Republican nominee's trip he made Wednesday.

Building alliances and trust with other nations, Clinton said, takes "more than a photo op, it takes consistency and reliability."

"You don't build a coalition by insulting our friends or acting like a loose cannon. You do it by putting in the slow, hard work of building relationships. Getting countries working together was my job every day as secretary of state," Clinton said. "It's just like building personal relationships -- people have got to know they can count on you -- that you won't say one thing one day and something totally different the next."

