Clinton: In Mexico 'Trump just failed his first foreign test'

Story highlights Clinton slammed Trump's last-minute visit to Mexico

Clinton: Building alliances takes "more than a photo-op, it takes consistency and reliability"

Cincinnati (CNN) Hillary Clinton on Wednesday night dismissed Donald Trump's day trip to Mexico, arguing the Republican nominee is woefully lacking in diplomatic skills and "just failed his first foreign test."

The former secretary of state pounced on conflicting messages from Trump and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto following their meeting. Trump told the press in Mexico City that while he and Peña Nieto discussed plans to build a wall along the US-Mexico border, they did not talk about Trump's pledge to make Mexico pay for it.

Peña Nieto did not refute Trump's comment during their press conference, but he tweeted hours after that he told Trump that Mexico "will not pay for the wall."

Al inicio de la conversación con Donald Trump dejé claro que México no pagará por el muro. — Enrique Peña Nieto (@EPN) August 31, 2016

"Trump just failed his first foreign test. Diplomacy isn't as easy as it looks," Clinton tweeted, signed with an "H" to indicate she personally blessed the message.

Trump just failed his first foreign test. Diplomacy isn't as easy as it looks. -H — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 1, 2016

A campaign tweet a short time later followed up: "We are not going to criminalize, profile, round up, and deport 16 million people."

We are not going to criminalize, profile, round up, and deport 16 million people. pic.twitter.com/oCAAusi5dx — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 1, 2016

Read More