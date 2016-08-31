First on CNN: Pro-Clinton super PAC reserves $6M in ads aimed at minorities

Story highlights Half of the money will go toward Spanish language ads

The other half will target African-American voters in swing states

Cincinnati (CNN) Priorities USA, Hillary Clinton's top super PAC, will begin airing $6 million worth of ads targeting Latino and African-American voters.

The super PAC has joined with The Latino Victory Project, El Super Pac Voto Latino and People for the American Way's "Latinos Vote!" to air more than $3 million worth of Spanish language TV and radio ads in Florida and Nevada, the groups announced on Wednesday.

Priorities USA has also reserved nearly $3 million in ads targeting African-American voters in the swing states of Ohio, North Carolina and Florida, according to Justin Barasky, the super PAC's spokesman. Those ads will start airing on September 26 and run through Election Day.

The partnerships and ad buys are an acknowledgment by Clinton's top super PAC that driving up turnout among African-American and Latino voters -- two voting blocs that have soured on Republican nominee Donald Trump -- is critical to Clinton's chances in November.

Read More