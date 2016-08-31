First on CNN: Pro-Clinton super PAC reserves $6M in ads aimed at minorities

Story highlights
- Half of the money will go toward Spanish language ads
- The other half will target African-American voters in swing states
Cincinnati (CNN)Priorities USA, Hillary Clinton's top super PAC, will begin airing $6 million worth of ads targeting Latino and African-American voters.
The super PAC has joined with The Latino Victory Project, El Super Pac Voto Latino and People for the American Way's "Latinos Vote!" to air more than $3 million worth of Spanish language TV and radio ads in Florida and Nevada, the groups announced on Wednesday.
Priorities USA has also reserved nearly $3 million in ads targeting African-American voters in the swing states of Ohio, North Carolina and Florida, according to Justin Barasky, the super PAC's spokesman. Those ads will start airing on September 26 and run through Election Day.
The partnerships and ad buys are an acknowledgment by Clinton's top super PAC that driving up turnout among African-American and Latino voters -- two voting blocs that have soured on Republican nominee Donald Trump -- is critical to Clinton's chances in November.
"African-American and Hispanic voters will be crucial to ensuring a man as divisive and dangerous as Donald Trump never becomes president of the United States," Guy Cecil, chief strategist at Priorities USA, said Wednesday. "Priorities is committed to speaking out, reaching out, and turning out the vote."
Polls have shown that African-Americans and Latinos favor Clinton handily over Trump.
A NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released earlier this month found Clinton beating Trump 91%-1% among African-Americans.
A Fox News Latino poll found earlier this month that 66% of Latino voters backed Clinton, compared to 20% for Trump.
"We have seen Donald Trump's true colors, heard his opinions of our community, and we understand his intentions to attack, demean and hurt Latinos throughout the country," said César J. Blanco, interim director of Latino Victory Fund. "But we won't be bullied into silence."
Lizet Ocampo, director of Latinos Vote! at People For the American Way, added, "These ads are one of many ways that we'll encourage Latino voters to hold Donald Trump accountable for his bigoted campaign by voting against him this November."
And Ingrid Duran, El Super PAC founding board member, said these ads show Americans "must stand up against hate once and for all."
"Our hope is that candidates will realize they cannot mistreat the Latino community and not face the consequences," Duran added.
Priorities USA is Clinton's largest super PAC. The group has raised or has commitments for more than $153 million and has reserved roughly $160 million in TV, digital and radio ads until Election Day. The group has spent $48 million so far on TV ads.