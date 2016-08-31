Former model: Trump agency skirted visa laws

Story highlights
- Rachel Blais says the Trump agency encouraged models to deceive customs officials
- Models say they were encouraged to lie about their addresses
(CNN)A former Trump Model Management model told CNN's "New Day" Wednesday that the Republican presidential nominee's modeling agency skirted visa laws.
"As a model, one of the things you learn quite quickly is that you don't — you shouldn't ask too many questions. You just know that you have to do, if you want to work you have to do as you're told. Yet you're kind of aware that it's not legal," Rachel Blais told CNN's Alisyn Camerota.
Blais, a former Canadian model, said she first signed with the mogul's agency in April 2004 when she arrived in New York City and worked illegally for about four months.
Blais' account is similar to previous CNN reporting, showing the agency allegedly encouraged models to skirt immigration laws by lying to customs officials.
Blais' story was first reported by Mother Jones in a report that looked at four models who had shared their stories.
Blais said she did not begin the process of obtaining a work visa until August 2004.
Vice presidential candidate Gov. Mike Pence pushed back against these allegations and told "New Day" Wednesday that he's "very confident" that the Trump agency "has complied" with US laws.
"We've heard those kind of accusations before, even directed at the Trump family," Pence said, alluding to allegations strongly refuted by the Trump campaign that accuse Melania Trump, a former model, of breaking immigration laws during her early visits to the US.
"I'm very confident that this business, like the other Trump businesses, has conformed to the laws of this country," Pence continued.