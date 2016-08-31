Former model: Trump agency skirted visa laws

Story highlights Rachel Blais says the Trump agency encouraged models to deceive customs officials

(CNN) A former Trump Model Management model told CNN's "New Day" Wednesday that the Republican presidential nominee's modeling agency skirted visa laws.

"As a model, one of the things you learn quite quickly is that you don't — you shouldn't ask too many questions. You just know that you have to do, if you want to work you have to do as you're told. Yet you're kind of aware that it's not legal," Rachel Blais told CNN's Alisyn Camerota.

Blais, a former Canadian model, said she first signed with the mogul's agency in April 2004 when she arrived in New York City and worked illegally for about four months.

Blais' account is similar to previous CNN reporting, showing the agency allegedly encouraged models to skirt immigration laws by lying to customs officials.