Story highlights Donald Trump's speech Wednesday is expected to focus on immigration policy

The timing follows an expected meeting with the President of Mexico

(CNN) Donald Trump faces one of the most crucial days of his campaign Wednesday as he travels to Mexico to visit that country's president and then heads to Arizona to deliver a highly anticipated speech that will seek to clarify his controversial immigration policy.

The speech is expected to lay out a range of policy prescriptions to stem the tide of illegal immigration and follows a week during which Trump and his campaign publicly wrestled with how to handle the more than 11 million undocumented immigrants living in the US.

It's an especially fraught moment for the Republican nominee because he surged to victory in the primaries with hardline rhetoric against illegal immigration, including a pledge to deport all undocumented immigrants. But he appears poised to strike a more moderate tone that could appeal to suburban white voters in the general election without alienating his base.

Trump began his week of public handwringing on the issue by vowing last Monday that he was "not flip flopping" on immigration, but that he was looking to "come up with a fair but firm process."

The next day, he told Fox News' Sean Hannity that "there could certainly be a softening" of his deportation policy and suggested his administration would "work with" undocumented immigrants, rather than deport them -- which would mark a major flip-flop. But two days later, he told CNN's Anderson Cooper that he would offer "no path to legalization" and suggested deportation was back on the table.

