Congress' Zika battle set to ramp up in face of funding crunch

The Senate is set to vote on a $1.1 billion Zika bill Tuesday

(CNN) The fight over federal funding to combat the spread of the Zika virus is heating up on Capitol Hill as news cases of the infections are being confirmed in South Florida.

After consulting with public health officials, the White House sent Congress a $1.9 billion funding request in February to help fund the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's efforts to combat the virus, which can cause serious birth defects.

But Congress left for summer recess without agreeing on legislation, as Democrats objected to riders that blocked funding for Planned Parenthood.

"We're hopeful that when they do return, that Republicans in Congress will have had an opportunity to rethink their priorities and will once again put the health and safety and well-being of the American people back at the top of the list where it belongs," White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest said Tuesday.

The Senate is set to vote on a $1.1 billion Zika bill Tuesday, when Congress returns, but that bill includes the same Planned Parenthood rider that has angered Democrats. Don Stewart, deputy chief of staff to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, said that while Puerto Rico will get new funding for contraception and health care under the bill, that money would go to hospitals and community health centers, but not necessarily to Planned Parenthood.

