What's behind Trump-Peña Nieto meeting?

Jacob Parakilas is the assistant project director for the U.S. Project at Chatham House in London. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the authors.

(CNN) Donald Trump launched his presidential campaign last year by targeting the Mexican government, which he accused of intentionally sending murderers and rapists to the United States. Since then, he has continued to launch attacks, claiming that he will force Mexico to pay for a border wall with the United States and claiming that an American judge's Mexican heritage prevents him from fairly adjudicating a lawsuit against one of Trump's businesses.

Against that backdrop of recent history, Trump will sit down with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto on Wednesday. But what does either side stand to gain from it?

Despite their geographic proximity, Mexico and the United States have a political relationship that could be better described as "complex" rather than "close." Mexico prizes its independent approach to international relations, and has historically diverged from the United States on counternarcotics and trade policies, among others.

But beneath this story lies another: The neighboring countries have steadily increased their security cooperation in recent years, while their economies have become tightly interwoven.

Like the political relationship between the two, Mexican views of the United States are also complicated. Since 2013, Chatham House has been running a research project examining how elites in different regions of the world view the United States. For the last 18 months I have been collecting and analyzing views from Latin American elites. The results of the project will be published next week.