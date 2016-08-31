Breaking News

'Star-Spangled Banner' critics miss the point

By Mark Clague

Updated 7:37 PM ET, Wed August 31, 2016

T-Pain sang the national anthem without his trademark Auto-Tune before the San Francisco Giants-Los Angeles Dodgers game Monday, August 31. Fans cheered his rendition. Here are some of the song's highs and lows.
T-Pain sang the national anthem without his trademark Auto-Tune before the San Francisco Giants-Los Angeles Dodgers game Monday, August 31. Fans cheered his rendition. Here are some of the song's highs and lows.
Motley Crue band member Vince Neil performs the national anthem before an arena football game between the Las Vegas Outlaws and the San Jose SaberCats on Monday, March 30, in Las Vegas.
Motley Crue band member Vince Neil performs the national anthem before an arena football game between the Las Vegas Outlaws and the San Jose SaberCats on Monday, March 30, in Las Vegas.
Idina Menzel sang the national anthem at Super Bowl XLIX. "The Star-Spangled Banner" has a challenging melody, and not everybody has been able to deliver it effectively.
Idina Menzel sang the national anthem at Super Bowl XLIX. "The Star-Spangled Banner" has a challenging melody, and not everybody has been able to deliver it effectively.
Chris Botti's November 3 performance of the national anthem during a "Monday Night Football" game left one Indianapolis Colts player in tears, with viewers at home calling it one of the best they've ever heard.
Chris Botti's November 3 performance of the national anthem during a "Monday Night Football" game left one Indianapolis Colts player in tears, with viewers at home calling it one of the best they've ever heard.
At the World Series game on October 24, 2013, it was James Taylor who had the save of the night. The singer was there to lead the stadium in the national anthem, but instead of "The Star-Spangled Banner," he began singing "America the Beautiful."
At the World Series game on October 24, 2013, it was James Taylor who had the save of the night. The singer was there to lead the stadium in the national anthem, but instead of "The Star-Spangled Banner," he began singing "America the Beautiful."
Comedian Roseanne Barr's disastrous rendition of the national anthem during a San Diego Padres game in July 1990 drew almost unanimous boos. In a 2012 interview, Barr told CNN's Piers Morgan it was "a huge regret that was hard to come back from."
Comedian Roseanne Barr's disastrous rendition of the national anthem during a San Diego Padres game in July 1990 drew almost unanimous boos. In a 2012 interview, Barr told CNN's Piers Morgan it was "a huge regret that was hard to come back from."
But Whitney Houston hit the right notes at Super Bowl XXV in January 1991, stirring Americans' patriotic feelings during the Persian Gulf War. Her version of "The Star-Spangled Banner" reached the Billboard chart's Top 20 that year.
But Whitney Houston hit the right notes at Super Bowl XXV in January 1991, stirring Americans' patriotic feelings during the Persian Gulf War. Her version of "The Star-Spangled Banner" reached the Billboard chart's Top 20 that year.
No stranger to performing the national anthem, Christina Aguilera nevertheless forgot some of the words when she did the song at Super Bowl XLV in February 2011. "I got so lost in the moment of the song that I lost my place," Aguilera told CNN.
No stranger to performing the national anthem, Christina Aguilera nevertheless forgot some of the words when she did the song at Super Bowl XLV in February 2011. "I got so lost in the moment of the song that I lost my place," Aguilera told CNN.
Cyndi Lauper became another singer to flub the national anthem when she performed at the U.S. Open tennis tournament around the 10-year anniversary of 9/11. "The moon shone done on us and I tried to say a prayer at the same time.. I hope I didn't mess up too bad. I wanted it to be comforting," she tweeted afterward.
Cyndi Lauper became another singer to flub the national anthem when she performed at the U.S. Open tennis tournament around the 10-year anniversary of 9/11. "The moon shone done on us and I tried to say a prayer at the same time.. I hope I didn't mess up too bad. I wanted it to be comforting," she tweeted afterward.
Beyonce wowed the nation with a rendition on Inauguration Day in January 2013. The singer later told reporters "she decided to sing along with my prerecorded track," a decision she made in part because she didn't have time to rehearse with the U.S. Marine Band and had had "no proper sound check." But she wowed any doubters in her rehearsals and halftime show at the Super Bowl in February.
Beyonce wowed the nation with a rendition on Inauguration Day in January 2013. The singer later told reporters "she decided to sing along with my prerecorded track," a decision she made in part because she didn't have time to rehearse with the U.S. Marine Band and had had "no proper sound check." But she wowed any doubters in her rehearsals and halftime show at the Super Bowl in February.
Marvin Gaye, pictured in 1984, sang a memorable but untraditional version during the 1983 NBA All-Star Game.
Marvin Gaye, pictured in 1984, sang a memorable but untraditional version during the 1983 NBA All-Star Game.
Luke Bryan was so nervous about becoming one of the stars famous for messing up the national anthem, he wrote a few lyrics on his palm before singing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at a baseball game in July 2012 -- and was swiftly called out for it. "I had a few key words written down to ensure myself that I wouldn't mess up," Bryan later explained. "I just wanted to do my best. I promise it was from the heart. If I offended anyone with my approach I sincerely apologize. Anytime I sing the anthem it is an honor and my heart beats out of my chest."
Luke Bryan was so nervous about becoming one of the stars famous for messing up the national anthem, he wrote a few lyrics on his palm before singing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at a baseball game in July 2012 -- and was swiftly called out for it. "I had a few key words written down to ensure myself that I wouldn't mess up," Bryan later explained. "I just wanted to do my best. I promise it was from the heart. If I offended anyone with my approach I sincerely apologize. Anytime I sing the anthem it is an honor and my heart beats out of my chest."
Canadian singer Alexis Normand made headlines when she forgot the words to "The Star-Spangled Banner" at a hockey game in May 2013. Normand, pictured performing at a later game, tweeted she was sorry.
Canadian singer Alexis Normand made headlines when she forgot the words to "The Star-Spangled Banner" at a hockey game in May 2013. Normand, pictured performing at a later game, tweeted she was sorry.
Story highlights

  • Mark Clague says the national anthem doesn't glorify slavery or racism but it is a product of its time
  • America's anthem is a powerful tool to achieve better understanding of ourselves and our history, he says
  • Clague: We should thank Colin Kaepernick for inspiring the conversation we're having about the anthem

Mark Clague is a musicologist and professor of music history, American culture, African and AfroAmerican studies, and entrepreneurship at the University of Michigan (Ann Arbor). With NEH support, he is writing a book on "The Star-Spangled Banner" and he serves as founding board chair of the Star Spangled Music foundation and its anthem history website. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN)Quarterback Colin Kaepernick's refusal to stand for the traditional pregame singing of "The Star-Spangled Banner" in protest of racism in the United States is proving to be a potent attack that will add a vibrant chapter to the fascinating history of the US national anthem.

Mark Clague
Mark Clague
Slavery and the national anthem: The surprising history behind Colin Kaepernick's protest
Slavery and the national anthem: The surprising history behind Colin Kaepernick's protest
"The Star-Spangled Banner" echoes the past and gives voice to our present. It is a living historic performance that resounds with the hopes and devotion of many to the nation, while also serving as witness to the country's legacy of contradictions and a vehicle for social comment. Kaepernick's star-spangled protest is part of this tradition, and thus is a productive call for Americans to make this "land of the free" serve all its people. However, related claims about the song and its author as especially racist have been distorted and exaggerated.
    "The Star-Spangled Banner" in no way glorifies or celebrates slavery. The middle two verses of Key's lyric vilify the British enemy in the War of 1812, what Key refers to in Verse 3 as "hirelings and slaves." This enemy included both whites and blacks, largely British professional soldiers (hirelings) but also the Corps of Colonial Marines (slaves). The Colonial Marines were escaped black American slaves who joined British forces because of the promise of freedom in return for fighting their former masters.
    I was on board with Kaepernick until....
    I was on board with Kaepernick until....
    Fortunately, Britain honored this promise after the war, relocating the former slaves and their families to Halifax and Trinidad. For Key, however, the British mercenaries were scoundrels and the Colonial Marines were traitors who threatened to spark a national insurrection.
    The graphic language of Key's denunciation of this British enemy led to the removal of Verse 3 in sheet music editions of the song in World War I, when the United States and Britain became staunch allies.
    Yet in 1814 Key's lyric honored American soldiers both black and white. "The Star-Spangled Banner" celebrates the heroes who defended Fort McHenry in the face of almost certain defeat against the most powerful gunships of the era. America's soldiers included mainly whites, but also free and escaped blacks. Escaped slave William Williams served in the US infantry at Fort McHenry and was killed by a fragment of a British bomb. Another escaped slave, Charles Ball, writes in his memoirs of being among the American soldiers of the Chesapeake Bay Flotilla who courageously repelled a night attack and saved the city. "The Star-Spangled Banner" thus honors American military heroes, black and white, without regard to race. In this respect, "The Star-Spangled Banner" is not racist.
    How Colin Kaepernick is bravely speaking truth to power
    Colin Kaepernick's righteous crusade on race
    "The Star-Spangled Banner" nevertheless shares its conceptual DNA with the United States as a whole. It is a product of a time when the stain of slavery was clear on the nation and part of US law. To understand the anthem and its legacy, we need to know more than just Key's words. We need to understand their author's feelings and actions about slavery.
    Francis Scott Key owned seven slaves through inheritance, and, as attorney for the District of Columbia, he notoriously prosecuted the abolitionist Reuben Crandall in the aftermath of the 1835 race riot in Washington. Key was not an abolitionist, yet he was not an ardent supporter of slavery either and is better understood as one dedicated to ending slavery.
    Key freed four of his slaves in 1842. To one, Clem Johnson, Key offered to provide a "home until his death." As a founder and officer of the American Colonization Society (1816--1964), Key viewed slavery as a moral wrong that required a solution.
    Rather than abolish slavery, however, the society purchased slaves and offered them passage to Africa. That most American slaves had been born on American soil and had never set foot in Africa made the American Colonization Society controversial. The group struggled, never receiving government support, and its often troubled African settlement eventually became the independent nation of Liberia in 1847.
    Key is complicit to the extent that he was a pragmatist, who, like nearly all of America's founders and early leaders, inexcusably put the prevailing social order ahead of universal human freedom. In the context of his era, however, Francis Scott Key was surprisingly progressive.
    During Key's day, Washington was a bustling capitol of a new nation that hosted both a thriving commercial slave market that traded enslaved black people as commodities as well as the largest community of free blacks in the United States. To serve this community, Key helped establish the Georgetown Lancaster School for freed people of color and even taught there. Over 1,000 black children were students at the school, and most attended tuition-free.
    James Blake: Kaepernick's protest is patriotic
    As detailed in Marc Leepson's recent biography, Key put his skills and reputation as a lawyer at the service of blacks suing for freedom, most notably in an 1825 case of the slave ship Antelope (a precursor of the Amistad). Speaking to the US Supreme Court, Key described the treatment of slaves as "extreme cruelty" and slaves as "unhappy victims." Key said that those aboard the ship "are men, of whom it cannot be affirmed that they have universally and necessarily an owner." Key lost this case, but most of the enslaved captives were returned to Africa — a moral, if not legal victory.
    Key also lost cases for Sally Henry, a woman named Kitty, and William Jordan. They remained enslaved, but Key won the freedom of Harry Quando in 1830 and Joseph Crawford in 1834. Typically, he undertook these cases gratis, without expectation or potential for payment of legal fees. Key even led a fundraising effort to help defend a man, woman and child represented by an abolitionist lawyer.
    On the other hand, Key also represented slave owners as clients suing in court for the return of their then-legal "property." In Key's professional career, the matter often seemed a legal one. Those illegally enslaved should be freed. Those legally slaves had to be freed by their owners voluntarily or purchased and released from bondage. Any moral objections Key had against slavery were often shamefully set aside at times in his legal practice.
    Thus, it is remarkable that the fourth verse of "The Star-Spangled Banner" begins with this opening line: "O thus be it ever, when freemen shall stand between their loved home and the war's desolation." When Key used the word "freemen," he used a legal term encompassing any man who was free, that is both blacks and whites. As a lawyer, Key used language precisely.
    It is thus my belief that "The Star-Spangled Banner" encompasses all Americans; not only is Key's use of the word "freemen" surprisingly inclusive, but because nation and song have both changed — if imperfectly — since it was written. As our nation's anthem, it can and should be sung by any and all for everyone.
    The history of "The Star-Spangled Banner," like the United States as a whole, is convoluted. The lines between justice and injustice are crisscrossed by crippling social blindness that each era must own and overcome. Conlin Kaepernick's protest draws our attention to the unvarnished fact that today many Americans feel that the "home of the brave" is not necessarily their "land of the free."
    Yet America's history and thus America's anthem can be powerful tools to achieve a better understanding to learn about ourselves and to imagine a better collective national future. To sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" can be to explore our history if one gets beyond rote singing to consider Key's song and its history. For this inspiration of a national conversation, I am grateful to Colin Kaepernick.