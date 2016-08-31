Winning without Trump: McCain and Rubio show the way

Story highlights Errol Louis: Primary results show the wisdom of the way McCain and Rubio avoided Trump

They and other GOP candidates must keep distance to avoid Latino voters' wrath, he says

Errol Louis is the host of "Inside City Hall," a nightly political show on NY1, a New York all-news channel. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) A pair of crushing primary re-election victories -- by Sens. Marco Rubio in Florida and John McCain in Arizona -- show that Republican candidates can succeed in November without cozying up to their floundering standard-bearer, Donald Trump.

Both men succeeded by giving Trump a tepid, almost grudging endorsement -- but refused to appear on the campaign stage with him or defend the billionaire's controversial stands and statements. Keeping their distance from Trump allowed Rubio and McCain to play to their own strengths, relying on local issues and name recognition to pull off impressive wins.

Rubio beat his closest challenger, businessman Carlos Beruff, with 72% of the vote, carrying every county in Florida. McCain won with just under 52%, against a former state senator and Tea Party favorite named Kelli Ward, who got 39%.

And they both did it without accepting help from Trump or being seen with him -- a smart way to appeal to conservative Republican voters who like Trump, but without alienating Latinos who are expected to turn out in big numbers in November.

So McCain is expected to avoid Trump's high-profile speech on immigration in Arizona on Wednesday night. It would normally be an unthinkable breach of political etiquette for a local candidate to snub his presidential running mate that way.

Read More