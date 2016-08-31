Story highlights WHO says outbreak is not a public health emergency but requires sustained, controlled measures

Angola vaccinated 22 million people, Congo 14 million people during recent campaigns

(CNN) The World Health Organization said Wednesday that the ongoing yellow fever outbreak in Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo still does not constitute a public health emergency at this time, but caution is still necessary.

"Although the yellow fever situation is improving, the event continues to be serious and requires sustained, controlled measures," said Oyewale Tomori, chairman of the WHO Emergency Committee and a professor of virology at Redeemer's University in Nigeria.

All told, the WHO estimates that there have been 6,000 suspected cases and 1,000 laboratory-confirmed cases of yellow fever, a viral hemorrhagic disease transmitted by infected mosquitoes. More than 400 people have died since the epidemic began in December.

But there is reason to be optimistic. Though suspected cases continue to be reported, the last confirmed cases were reported June 23 in Angola and July 12 in Congo, said Dr. Peter Salama, executive director of the WHO Health Emergency Program.

"The health and epidemiology are pointing in the right direction," Salama said.

