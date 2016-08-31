Breaking News

Why you may not recognize Clark Kent as Superman

By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Updated 6:00 PM ET, Wed August 31, 2016

When he&#39;s not being confused with a bird or a plane, Clark Kent works as a journalist with somewhat clumsy tendencies to throw off others from knowing his true identity as Superman. He may not always be able to keep people from figuring out that he&#39;s the Man of Steel, but usually that one pair of glasses (and in some cases, hair product) seems to do the trick. Click through our gallery to see the secret identities of other superheroes.
Superman&#39;s cousin Kara Zor-El has similar Kryptonian gifts and is inspired to use her powers to protect National City as Supergirl. Like Clark Kent, she uses a pair of glasses to obscure her identity during the day as an assistant to the head of a media conglomerate.
You wouldn&#39;t like him when he&#39;s angry. After being exposed to gamma radiation, reserved but brilliant scientist Bruce Banner has a bad habit of turning into the Hulk when he&#39;s upset or stressed.
Known as &quot;the man without fear,&quot; Matt Murdock lost his sight as a young child in a chemical spill, but it has allowed him to develop his other senses. By day, he&#39;s a lawyer fighting for the rights of those he doesn&#39;t feel are represented. By night, he&#39;s Daredevil, a masked crimefighter in Hell&#39;s Kitchen.
Black Panther is a hereditary title inherited by the prince and ruler of Wakanda, an African nation and its Panther tribe. We meet T&#39;Challa, the current Black Panther, when his father is killed in a bombing in the 2016 film &quot;Captain America: Civil War.&quot; His full-body suit, complete with retractable claws, is made of bullet-deflecting vibranium weave.
Billionaire Bruce Wayne seeks justice after witnessing the death of his parents as a child, donning the cape and cowl to become Batman and protect Gotham City from a cast of colorful criminals. In addition to his mask, Wayne disguises his voice to separate his identity from that of the Dark Knight.
A lightning strike and some conveniently close chemicals transformed klutzy forensic scientist Barry Allen into the Flash, the fastest man alive. In addition to already working for the Central City Police Department, Allen uses his super speed to fight crime. In the TV show, he uses his speed to obscure his voice and speech through vibrating.
Once a billionaire playboy, Oliver Queen was changed when he was shipwrecked and stranded on an island for five years. He returned to Starling City as the masked vigilante Green Arrow, sworn to protect the city he loves from the evil he knows is out there. To protect his well-known identity, Queen wears an eye mask and a hood and regularly disguises his voice.
The warrior princess of the Amazons is known as Diana Prince when she isn&#39;t wielding the Lasso of Truth. Given how long Wonder Woman has lived, Diana Prince has worked as an Army nurse, a businesswoman and an astronaut, just to name a few.
With great responsibility comes a great costume. After being bitten by a radioactive (or genetically modified, depending on the version) spider, science-minded teen Peter Parker takes up the superhero identity of Spider-Man. His sixth &quot;spidey&quot; sense alerts him to danger, and he uses his web-spinning and wall-crawling abilities to fight crime in New York City after witnessing the murder of his Uncle Ben.
&quot;Merc with a mouth&quot; Deadpool is probably better off in his head-to-toe suit. More antihero than superhero, wisecracking Wade Wilson has an accelerated healing factor that makes him nearly impossible to kill. Although he was disfigured by a treatment that enhanced rather than cured his cancer, his healing abilities keep him alive.
Story highlights

  • A new study says glasses can obscure identity if we look at someone we don't know
  • This was especially pronounced in side-by-side photos of people who did and didn't wear glasses

(CNN)If you weren't a personal friend of either Clark Kent or Superman, you could be tricked by his glasses like everyone else in Metropolis.

Even the smallest change to someone's facial appearance, like wearing glasses, can shift our ability to identify them if we don't know them, according to a new study.
    This could have an impact as facial recognition, from software to passports, becomes a topic of interest for protecting identity.
    Researchers at the University of York showed 59 study participants side-by-side images and asked them to determine whether each depicted the same person. The images included three categories: people wearing glasses, people not wearing glasses or an image of someone wearing glasses paired with one that wasn't.
    Fish can recognize human faces, study shows
    Rather than showing them single images and asking for an identification to test their memory, the researchers wanted to test the participants' visual comparison abilities by presenting the side-by-sides. The participants were not under time constraints while viewing the images.
    For cases in which both images showed someone in glasses or someone not wearing glasses, 80% of the students were able to accurately identify whether it was the same person. But that accuracy dropped 6% when comparing a person wearing glasses next to someone who wasn't.
    "A 6% drop in performance may not sound like much, but if you consider the number of people who go through passport control at Atlanta International airport every year -- over 100 million last year -- a 6% drop in accuracy equates to 6 million misidentifications," said Kay Ritchie, co-author of the study from the University of York's psychology department. "We hope this work can be used to inform future policies on face identification, particularly given the discrepancy between different forms of photo ID when it comes to wearing glasses."
    Embracing big brother: How facial recognition could help fight crime
    The researchers chose images of people who the participants wouldn't know or recognize. The images were also similar to what we're used to seeing on social media, including varied poses, facial expressions, lighting and background. Passport-style photos in which the pose or facial expression doesn't shift between images were not included.
    All of the images were in color and high quality, loosely cropped around the head and found on Google Images. Researchers made sure that images of the same person didn't share backgrounds or angles or other comparable traits. To make things interesting, they also found similar-looking people, or "foils," and added them to the mix.
    Based on the findings from previous work, the researchers knew that showing people different images of someone they're familiar with, like a family member, are instantly recognizable, even if those photos are over a passage of time.
    Report: NSA collects millions of facial images per day
    "This robust ability to recognize familiar faces often leads us to incorrectly think we are good at recognizing all faces," Ritchie said. "Consider the passport controller whose job it is to look at a person's face and decide whether or not they are the person shown in the passport image. This is a difficult task because they are unfamiliar with the person, and the passport photo could be up to 10 years old."
    As Ritchie pointed out, people are allowed to wear glasses in passport photos in the United States, but not the UK.
    When we look at someone familiar, we "just know," Ritchie said. But when it comes to looking at an unfamiliar face, we focus on different things rather than assessing something identifying like their eyes or nose. It's the classical "first impressions" idea, said lead author Robin Kramer, a researcher in the University of York's psychology department.
    "Some of the 'key' or fundamental trait dimensions may include attractiveness, trustworthiness and dominance," Kramer said.
    Those in a class of "super recognizers," people like forensic examiners or those with higher natural abilities, tend to focus on the central region of the face, according to research cited in the study. But for most of us, it's a guessing game when it comes to unfamiliar faces.
    "While we may still find it hard to believe that the inhabitants of Metropolis are unable to match Clark Kent with the numerous appearances of Superman in newspapers and on television, we can at least understand why Kent has chosen glasses as his aid to anonymity," the researchers said in their study.