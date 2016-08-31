Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Can a sugar tax stop obesity?

By Meera Senthilingam, for CNN

Updated 5:56 AM ET, Wed August 31, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

In the following slides, we compare the amount of sugar found in some of America&#39;s top-selling beverages -- according to Beverage Industry magazine&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.bevindustry.com/articles/86549-state-of-the-industry-report?v=preview&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;2013 State of the Industry Report&lt;/a&gt; -- to the sugar found in common sugary snacks.
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
In the following slides, we compare the amount of sugar found in some of America's top-selling beverages -- according to Beverage Industry magazine's 2013 State of the Industry Report -- to the sugar found in common sugary snacks.
Hide Caption
1 of 18
A 20-ounce bottle of Coca-Cola Classic contains 65 grams of sugar, which is the same amount of sugar found in five Little Debbie Swiss Rolls.
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
Soda: Coca-ColaA 20-ounce bottle of Coca-Cola Classic contains 65 grams of sugar, which is the same amount of sugar found in five Little Debbie Swiss Rolls.
Hide Caption
2 of 18
A 20-ounce bottle of Pepsi contains 69 grams of sugar. Each Little Debbie Swiss Roll contains an estimated 13 grams of sugar.
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
Soda: PepsiA 20-ounce bottle of Pepsi contains 69 grams of sugar. Each Little Debbie Swiss Roll contains an estimated 13 grams of sugar.
Hide Caption
3 of 18
This 15.2-ounce bottle contains 49 grams of sugar, which is about the amount of sugar in 10 Oreos. Sugar occurs naturally in fruit, but natural sugar isn&#39;t any different in chemical structure from what most people refer to as added sugar. The body processes both the same way. One benefit of eating whole fruit is the fiber that helps slow absorption; that fiber is generally lost in the juice-making process.
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
Juice: Minute Maid 100% Apple Juice This 15.2-ounce bottle contains 49 grams of sugar, which is about the amount of sugar in 10 Oreos. Sugar occurs naturally in fruit, but natural sugar isn't any different in chemical structure from what most people refer to as added sugar. The body processes both the same way. One benefit of eating whole fruit is the fiber that helps slow absorption; that fiber is generally lost in the juice-making process.
Hide Caption
4 of 18
A 16-ounce bottle of SunnyD Original contains 28 grams of sugar. Each these six Oreos contains about 4.6 grams of sugar.
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
Juice: SunnyD OriginalA 16-ounce bottle of SunnyD Original contains 28 grams of sugar. Each these six Oreos contains about 4.6 grams of sugar.
Hide Caption
5 of 18
A 23-ounce can of Arizona Green Tea contains&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;51 grams of sugar, which is about the same as can be found in 20 Hershey&#39;s Kisses. The World Health Organization recently proposed new guidelines that recommend consuming less than 5% of our total daily calories from added sugars. For an adult at a normal body mass index, or BMI, 5% would be around 25 grams of sugar -- or six teaspoons.
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
Tea: Arizona Green Tea with Ginseng & HoneyA 23-ounce can of Arizona Green Tea contains 51 grams of sugar, which is about the same as can be found in 20 Hershey's Kisses. The World Health Organization recently proposed new guidelines that recommend consuming less than 5% of our total daily calories from added sugars. For an adult at a normal body mass index, or BMI, 5% would be around 25 grams of sugar -- or six teaspoons.
Hide Caption
6 of 18
There are 32 grams of sugar in this 20-ounce bottle of iced tea. Each of these 12 Hershey&#39;s Kisses contains approximately 2.5 grams of sugar.
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
Tea: Lipton Lemon Iced TeaThere are 32 grams of sugar in this 20-ounce bottle of iced tea. Each of these 12 Hershey's Kisses contains approximately 2.5 grams of sugar.
Hide Caption
7 of 18
Three-quarters of a cup of generic-brand frosted flakes contains about 11 grams of sugar. This 16-ounce can of Red Bull has 52 grams of sugar. Red Bull and many of the companies in this gallery offer lower or no-sugar versions of their drinks. &quot;Nearly half -- 45% -- of all non-alcoholic beverages contain 0% (sugar),&quot; said Christopher Gindlesperger, spokesman for the American Beverage Association.
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
Energy drink: Red Bull Three-quarters of a cup of generic-brand frosted flakes contains about 11 grams of sugar. This 16-ounce can of Red Bull has 52 grams of sugar. Red Bull and many of the companies in this gallery offer lower or no-sugar versions of their drinks. "Nearly half -- 45% -- of all non-alcoholic beverages contain 0% (sugar)," said Christopher Gindlesperger, spokesman for the American Beverage Association.
Hide Caption
8 of 18
This 16-ounce can of Monster Energy has 54 grams of sugar. It contains the same amount of sugar as about 3.5 cups of frosted flakes.
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
Energy drink: Monster EnergyThis 16-ounce can of Monster Energy has 54 grams of sugar. It contains the same amount of sugar as about 3.5 cups of frosted flakes.
Hide Caption
9 of 18
An 8-ounce glass of skim milk has about 11 grams of sugar. A single Starburst candy has 2.7 grams.
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
Milk: Generic skim milkAn 8-ounce glass of skim milk has about 11 grams of sugar. A single Starburst candy has 2.7 grams.
Hide Caption
10 of 18
A glass of vanilla soymilk has about 8 grams of sugar, which is equal to the amount found in three Starbursts.
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
Milk: Silk Vanilla SoymilkA glass of vanilla soymilk has about 8 grams of sugar, which is equal to the amount found in three Starbursts.
Hide Caption
11 of 18
A glass of original almond milk contains 7 grams of sugar. Unsweetened almond milk has 0 grams.
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
Milk: Silk Almond Milk OriginalA glass of original almond milk contains 7 grams of sugar. Unsweetened almond milk has 0 grams.
Hide Caption
12 of 18
The 15.2-ounce bottle of Naked Berry Blast has 29 grams of sugar. Each of these eight Chips Ahoy! cookies contains about 3.6 grams of sugar. &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
Juice smoothie: Naked Berry BlastThe 15.2-ounce bottle of Naked Berry Blast has 29 grams of sugar. Each of these eight Chips Ahoy! cookies contains about 3.6 grams of sugar.
Hide Caption
13 of 18
You&#39;d consume 24 grams of sugar by drinking this Bolthouse Farms Berry Boost 15.2-ounce bottle -- or by eating six Chips Ahoy! cookies.
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
Juice smoothie: Bolthouse Farms Berry BoostYou'd consume 24 grams of sugar by drinking this Bolthouse Farms Berry Boost 15.2-ounce bottle -- or by eating six Chips Ahoy! cookies.
Hide Caption
14 of 18
This 32-ounce Gatorade bottle has 56 grams of sugar, the same that can be found in approximately five Reese&#39;s Peanut Butter Cups.
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
Sports drink: Gatorade Thirst Quencher Cool BlueThis 32-ounce Gatorade bottle has 56 grams of sugar, the same that can be found in approximately five Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.
Hide Caption
15 of 18
Powerade&#39;s Mountain Berry Blast also has 56 grams of sugar. Each of these five Reese&#39;s cups contains about 11 grams of sugar.
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
Sports drink: Powerade Mountain Berry BlastPowerade's Mountain Berry Blast also has 56 grams of sugar. Each of these five Reese's cups contains about 11 grams of sugar.
Hide Caption
16 of 18
A Grande Starbucks Iced Flavored Latte with 2% milk and your choice of syrup has about 28 grams of sugar. The same amount of sugar is in 2.5 Krispy Kreme donuts.
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
Iced coffee: Starbucks Iced Flavored Latte A Grande Starbucks Iced Flavored Latte with 2% milk and your choice of syrup has about 28 grams of sugar. The same amount of sugar is in 2.5 Krispy Kreme donuts.
Hide Caption
17 of 18
A 16-ounce Dunkin Donuts Iced Caramel Latte has 37 grams of sugar. Each Krispy Kreme donut has about 11 grams of sugar.
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
Iced coffee: Dunkin Donuts Iced Caramel Latte A 16-ounce Dunkin Donuts Iced Caramel Latte has 37 grams of sugar. Each Krispy Kreme donut has about 11 grams of sugar.
Hide Caption
18 of 18
Sugar Beverages Intro Slate01_Sugary Drinks02_Sugary Drinks04_Sugary Drinks03_Sugary Drinks05_Sugary Drinks06_Sugary Drinks07_Sugary Drinks08_Sugary Drinks09_Sugary Drinks10_Sugary Drinks11_Sugary Drinks12_Sugary Drinks13_Sugary Drinks15_Sugary Drinks14_Sugary Drinks16_Sugary Drinks17_Sugary Drinks

Story highlights

  • This month, the UK announced a plan to end childhood obesity
  • The plan includes a soft drinks tax

(CNN)What would you do to avoid paying more taxes? Legally, that is.

That question is facing soft drink manufacturers the world over -- most recently in the UK -- and will eventually become a subject for many food producers and providers as governments realize the potential to use taxes to regulate what companies put in their products.
    Today, nations' introduction of taxes and levies are forcing companies producing sugar-sweetened beverages and soft drinks to reconsider their formulas or the quantity of their servings, all with a focus on one particular poison: sugar.
    No more than 6 teaspoons of sugar a day for kids
    Sugar recommendation: No more than 6 teaspoons per day for kids
    There can be as much as 33 to 35 grams of sugar in a can of soda, taking a child over their daily recommended allowance in both the UK and US with just one drink serving. Consuming these drinks has been linked to obesity and associated conditions such as type 2 diabetes. Controlling it at the state level is a way to control reduce today's burden of obesity, among both adults and children.
    "Sugar-sweetened beverages are a massive problem across the world," said David Cavan, director of policy and programmes at the International Diabetes Federation. "If we think about alcohol and tobacco, nearly every government uses their power to govern how they're consumed ... but with food, various governments have said it isn't their role to do that."
    Read More
    That is, until recently.

    The obesity bulge

    Globally, more than 600 million adults were obese in 2014, and 42 million children younger than 5 were overweight or obese in 2013. The numbers among children are projected to rise to 70 million by 2025, with one in five adults also obese, if nothing changes. Cue the influx of taxes to curb what some experts call a public health emergency, fueled by the overconsumption of foods high in fat or sugar.
    "Just as alcohol and tobacco were a public health issue ... sugar is a public health issue," Cavan said. "And tackling it early is essential."
    Opinion: Why we should regulate sugar like alcohol
    Opinion: Why we should regulate sugar like alcohol
    Taxes are just one of many state control measures that have been tried out worldwide. Others include rules for food labeling, so people can see just how much sugar is in their food; restrictions on marketing and advertising of foods high in sugar; and restrictions on availability of these foods in schools.
    Their impact is hotly debated, but taxes have many advocates.
    "Taxes are important and should be effective," said Dr. Claude Marcus, professor of pediatrics at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden, who has been working with obesity among children and policies to prevent it.
    When a government taxes a product, he believes, not only does it make people tighten their purse strings, it sends a signal that an item is dangerous.
    "It's an important way [to control intake], and I see no reason why we shouldn't use it," he said.
    Marcus has been involved with recommendations to the Swedish government to introduce taxes on sugary drinks while removing taxes on fruits and vegetables to make them more affordable. "Then, you can get a double effect," he said.

    Where has it been done?

    Mexico instituted a 10% tax on sugary drinks, such as juice and soda, in 2013. It resulted in a 10% rise in the cost of these products in 2014, according to a study in the British Medical Journal. The same study also found that purchases of taxed beverages fell by 6% in the first year of implementation, while sales of water and non-taxed beverages rose by 4%.
    However, the improvements and differences in sales have been contested by some experts.
    Need another reason to lose weight? Obesity-cancer link reaffirmed
    Another reason to lose weight: Obesity-cancer link reaffirmed
    "That was a success," argued Cavan, who also salutes the Chilean government for its black-label approach to children's breakfast cereals, highlighting those high in sugar. Combined with information campaigns, the labels placed a stigma on certain cereals.
    But not all these programs have worked.
    Denmark instituted a "fat tax" on foods containing more than 2.3% saturated fats, introduced in October 2011. The tax was abolished the following year after the public failed to accept it and instead crossed into neighboring Germany to stock up on food.
    "It was difficult to implement, as it covered such a wide range of foods," Cavan said, including dairy, meats and processed foods.
    The UK has become the latest to implement such plans with the announcement of a soft drink levy as part of a larger Plan for Action (PDF) against childhood obesity. A recent report found that 9% of children ages 4 to 5 and 19% of children ages 10 to 11 measured in the UK's national child measurement program were obese.
    The details of the levy are yet to be decided, but companies have been given two years to bring down the levels of sugar in their drinks. For those that don't, the revenue from the tax will be invested in school programs to reduce obesity nationwide, including greater access to sports and healthy breakfast clubs.
    What happens when you go without sugar for 10 days?
    Study: Cutting sugar improves kids' health in 10 days
    More plans are also to be implemented, including asking all food retailers and manufacturers to reduce the amount of sugar in their foods by 5% within the next year and by 20% by 2020.
    But experts have criticized the plan as too weak and nothing new. They cite the voluntary nature of the latter reduction goal, the gap of two years before the drinks levy will be enforced and the lack of regulation on advertising and promotions on foods high in sugar, which were advised by Public Health England. "There were a lot of strategies that could have been introduced, and they've all been watered-down or removed," Cavan said.
    "The UK plan relies heavily on voluntary action by the food and beverage industry," said David Studdert, professor of medicine and law at Stanford University, who has published studies reviewing global efforts to control sugar consumption. "Other countries, including the US, have also turned to self-regulation. It will be interesting to see how well this works, [but] if history is a guide, it's hard to be optimistic."

    Pushback against taxes

    Unsurprisingly, the industry has fought back at rulings that sugar in soft drinks needs regulation.
    In response to the UK plan, which was announced this month, the British Soft Drinks Association warned of job losses and said taxation would have minimal impact.
    "Given the economic uncertainty our country now faces we're disappointed the Government wishes to proceed with a measure which analysis suggests will cause thousands of job losses and yet fail to have a meaningful impact on levels of obesity," Gavin Partlington, director general of the soft drink association, said in a statement.
    "Our action on reformulation and smaller pack sizes is clearly working and in 2015 we became the only category to set a voluntary calorie reduction target of 20% by 2020," he said, adding, "We'll share the evidence during this consultation in the hope Ministers reconsider a measure that is both unnecessary and harmful to the economy."
    Join the conversation

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    But advocates of taxation and regulation argue that the industry has a vested interest in preventing these rule changes. "The food and beverage industry has a central role to play in addressing this public health problem. But they also have stockholders," Studdert said.
    "The link between these illnesses and unhealthy food and drink is indirect and accumulates over time ... and there's a powerful and at times manipulative industry involved," he said.
    "I don't think we can rely on the market to sort this one out. Regulation is needed."