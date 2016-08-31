Snakes on a (desert) plain: Escaped reptiles plague Arizona city

Story highlights All three escaped snakes belonged to the same owner

Owner had tried to redo a snake enclose at his dental office

(CNN) Firefighters in Scottsdale, Arizona, are fairly used to getting snake removal calls. This is rattlesnake country, after all.

But not three huge, exotic snakes in a month, all in the same area.

Since late July, firefighters have been called three times to the neighborhood around 75th Street and Osborn Road to wrangle large snakes:

July 30: a 10-foot albino Burmese python

August 23: a 9-foot albino Burmese python

August 29: a 7-foot red-tail boa constrictor

One resident was taking out the trash one night when he was startled to see one of the enormous snakes at his feet.

