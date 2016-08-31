Snakes on a (desert) plain: Escaped reptiles plague Arizona city

Story highlights
(CNN)Firefighters in Scottsdale, Arizona, are fairly used to getting snake removal calls. This is rattlesnake country, after all.
But not three huge, exotic snakes in a month, all in the same area.
Since late July, firefighters have been called three times to the neighborhood around 75th Street and Osborn Road to wrangle large snakes:
- July 30: a 10-foot albino Burmese python
- August 23: a 9-foot albino Burmese python
- August 29: a 7-foot red-tail boa constrictor
One resident was taking out the trash one night when he was startled to see one of the enormous snakes at his feet.
"Well it's kind of concerning. I can't imagine where they're coming from," a neighbor told CNN affiliate KPHO.
Turns out, they were all escaping from the same place. The snakes aren't exactly Harry Houdinis -- it wasn't properly secured.
"The owner runs a dental lab... He had tried to redo the (snake) enclosure at the office, but that didn't work," said Debbie Gibson with the Phoenix Herpetological Society.
Gibson said all the snakes have been held at the PHS. They have been checked out and are being well cared for, she said.
The snakes are being returned to their owner, but they won't be going back to his office.
"He has some other tenants at the building and they are uncomfortable with snakes of that size being there," Gibson said.