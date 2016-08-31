New labels warn against mixing opioids, benzodiazepines

Story highlights Both types of drugs can slow breathing and lead to overdose

The number of overdose deaths involving both drugs nearly tripled from 2004 to 2011

(CNN) In the Food and Drug Administration's latest move to help stem the tide of drug overdoses, it is now requiring "black-box warnings" on nearly 400 products to warn about the dangers of using opioid painkillers in combination with benzodiazepines, drugs commonly used to treat neurological and psychological conditions including seizure, anxiety and insomnia.

Both opioids, such as hydrocodone and oxycodone, and benzodiazepines, such as diazepam and alprazolam, can slow the central nervous system. Using them together can lead to extreme sleepiness, respiratory depression, coma and death.

The FDA's highest warning

Black-box warnings, also known as boxed warnings, are the FDA's highest-level warning. Currently, both opioids and benzodiazepines have varying language about combining drug use, and the new warnings specifically target the use of these two classes of drugs together.

The new warnings are a result of a citizen petition (PDF) made this year by public health physicians who saw an increasing number of emergency room patients who were using both drugs simultaneously.

