Story highlights Severe turbulence shakes United Airlines Flight 880, which was headed from Houston to London Heathrow Airport

12 people, including three children, were taken to a hospital after an emergency landing in Ireland

"It was the most frightening and disturbing flight I've been on in 30 years," passenger says

(CNN) Severe turbulence rocked a Houston-to-London flight over the Atlantic, forcing its pilots to make an emergency landing in Ireland early Wednesday and sending 12 people to a hospital -- a flight one passenger called the most disturbing he'd taken in decades.

United Airlines Flight 880 landed unscheduled at western Ireland's Shannon Airport shortly before 6 a.m. local time so that people could receive medical treatment after "severe and unexpected turbulence," the airline said.

The shaking began overnight about halfway over the Atlantic while many passengers were asleep, followed by "four very, very severe drops in altitude," passenger Gregory Giagnocavo told CNN after landing in Ireland.

"It was the most frightening and disturbing flight I've been on in 30 years," Giagnocavo said.

Severe turbulence mid-flight, injured passengers. Emergency landing Ireland. Pure chaos. pic.twitter.com/B0dM1d6I4J — Gregory Giagnocavo (@conexiant) August 31, 2016

Three children among the injured

