'Stranger Things' renewed for second season

(CNN) Things are about to get even stranger.

The popular "Netflix" series, "Stranger Things" has been renewed for a second season.

Season 2 will premiere in 2017 and will have nine episodes. Netflix released a short clip announcing the news on Wednesday morning with text that read, "In the fall of 1984, the adventure continues." Also in the clip are what appear to be the nine episode titles.

Twin brothers Matt and Ross Duffer -- professionally known as the Duffer Brothers -- will continue to serve as writers and executive producers of the science fiction horror series, along with Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen.

Read More