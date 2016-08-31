Kerry Washington's new drama

Story highlights ABC has picked up a Washington project

It's the first TV series from her production company

(CNN) "Scandal" star Kerry Washington will step behind the camera for her next television project.

The actress is set to executive produce her first series according to Variety.

The drama "Patrol" will follow the lives of four female LAPD officers and marks the first weekly series to come out of Washington's Simpson Street production company.

ABC announced back in April that it had inked a two year development deal with one of its biggest stars.

"I believe strongly in the importance of having a seat at the table, which makes starting this production company thrilling for me," Washington said at the time. "It's an honor to be at a point in my career when I can help generate projects that that are exciting, necessary and truly reflect the world around us."

