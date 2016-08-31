Kerry Washington's new drama

Story highlights
(CNN)"Scandal" star Kerry Washington will step behind the camera for her next television project.
The actress is set to executive produce her first series according to Variety.
The drama "Patrol" will follow the lives of four female LAPD officers and marks the first weekly series to come out of Washington's Simpson Street production company.
ABC announced back in April that it had inked a two year development deal with one of its biggest stars.
"I believe strongly in the importance of having a seat at the table, which makes starting this production company thrilling for me," Washington said at the time. "It's an honor to be at a point in my career when I can help generate projects that that are exciting, necessary and truly reflect the world around us."
Simpson Street's first project was HBO's "Confirmation," the story of the Anita Hill/Clarence Thomas case which starred Washington as Hill.
Even though "Scandal" has been pushed to back during the 2016-2017 due to her second pregnancy, the star is staying busy.
Harper's Bazaar reports that Washington has teamed up with a group of fashion designers -- including Christian Louboutin -- to design handbags in support of the victims of domestic violence.
Allstate Foundation's Purple Purse initiative will auction the limited edition bags in October.