Mel Brooks mourns Gene Wilder: 'I'm still reeling - no more Gene'

(CNN) Mel Brooks knew his friend Gene Wilder was ill and not doing well, but the actor's death still left him "reeling."

"I expected he would go, but when it happens it's still tremendous. It's a big shock," he told Jimmy Fallon on the "Tonight Show" on Tuesday.

Wilder died Monday due to complications from Alzheimer's Disease, according to a statement from his family. Wilder, 83, had chosen not to disclose his disease publicly prior to his death.

Mel Brooks speaks with "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon on August 30, 2016.

"I'm still reeling from that -- no more Gene. I can't call him," Brooks added. "He was such a wonderful part of my life."

Brooks and Wilder's friendship spanned decades and their collaborations produced classics like "Young Frankenstein," "Blazing Saddles" and "The Producers."

