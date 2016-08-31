Photos: Alter egos of superheroes When he's not being confused with a bird or a plane, Clark Kent works as a journalist with somewhat clumsy tendencies to throw off others from knowing his true identity as Superman. He may not always be able to keep people from figuring out that he's the Man of Steel, but usually that one pair of glasses (and in some cases, hair product) seems to do the trick. Click through our gallery to see the secret identities of other superheroes. Hide Caption 1 of 11

Superman's cousin Kara Zor-El has similar Kryptonian gifts and is inspired to use her powers to protect National City as Supergirl. Like Clark Kent, she uses a pair of glasses to obscure her identity during the day as an assistant to the head of a media conglomerate.

You wouldn't like him when he's angry. After being exposed to gamma radiation, reserved but brilliant scientist Bruce Banner has a bad habit of turning into the Hulk when he's upset or stressed.

Known as "the man without fear," Matt Murdock lost his sight as a young child in a chemical spill, but it has allowed him to develop his other senses. By day, he's a lawyer fighting for the rights of those he doesn't feel are represented. By night, he's Daredevil, a masked crimefighter in Hell's Kitchen.

Black Panther is a hereditary title inherited by the prince and ruler of Wakanda, an African nation and its Panther tribe. We meet T'Challa, the current Black Panther, when his father is killed in a bombing in the 2016 film "Captain America: Civil War." His full-body suit, complete with retractable claws, is made of bullet-deflecting vibranium weave.

Billionaire Bruce Wayne seeks justice after witnessing the death of his parents as a child, donning the cape and cowl to become Batman and protect Gotham City from a cast of colorful criminals. In addition to his mask, Wayne disguises his voice to separate his identity from that of the Dark Knight.

A lightning strike and some conveniently close chemicals transformed klutzy forensic scientist Barry Allen into the Flash, the fastest man alive. In addition to already working for the Central City Police Department, Allen uses his super speed to fight crime. In the TV show, he uses his speed to obscure his voice and speech through vibrating.

Once a billionaire playboy, Oliver Queen was changed when he was shipwrecked and stranded on an island for five years. He returned to Starling City as the masked vigilante Green Arrow, sworn to protect the city he loves from the evil he knows is out there. To protect his well-known identity, Queen wears an eye mask and a hood and regularly disguises his voice.

The warrior princess of the Amazons is known as Diana Prince when she isn't wielding the Lasso of Truth. Given how long Wonder Woman has lived, Diana Prince has worked as an Army nurse, a businesswoman and an astronaut, just to name a few.

With great responsibility comes a great costume. After being bitten by a radioactive (or genetically modified, depending on the version) spider, science-minded teen Peter Parker takes up the superhero identity of Spider-Man. His sixth "spidey" sense alerts him to danger, and he uses his web-spinning and wall-crawling abilities to fight crime in New York City after witnessing the murder of his Uncle Ben.