The talk show will "explore science and its impact on politics, society and pop culture," according to a release from the streaming service

(CNN) Everyone's favorite science guy is headed to Netflix.

The streaming service on Wednesday announced a new talk show with famed scientist and author Bill Nye.

The show, titled "Bill Nye Saves the World," will "explore science and its impact on politics, society and pop culture," according to a release from Netflix.

"Since the start of the 'Science Guy' show, I've been on a mission to change the world by getting people everywhere excited about the fundamental ideas in science," Nye said in a statement. "With the right science and good writing, we'll do our best to enlighten and entertain our audience. And, perhaps we'll change the world a little."

He added they have plans for episodes about vaccinations, genetically modified foods and climate change.

