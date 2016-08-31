Story highlights
(CNN)Everyone's favorite science guy is headed to Netflix.
The streaming service on Wednesday announced a new talk show with famed scientist and author Bill Nye.
The show, titled "Bill Nye Saves the World," will "explore science and its impact on politics, society and pop culture," according to a release from Netflix.
"Since the start of the 'Science Guy' show, I've been on a mission to change the world by getting people everywhere excited about the fundamental ideas in science," Nye said in a statement. "With the right science and good writing, we'll do our best to enlighten and entertain our audience. And, perhaps we'll change the world a little."
He added they have plans for episodes about vaccinations, genetically modified foods and climate change.
The show is set for debut in spring 2017.
Nye's last foray into television was his "Bill Nye the Science Guy" series which ran for five seasons on PBS from 1993-98.
"Bill Nye Saves the World" will be Netflix's second program in the talk show space.
Its first stab at the genre came earlier this year with "Chelsea," a talker hosted by comedian Chelsea Handler. Her show was renewed for a 90-episode Season 2 in July.