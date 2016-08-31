Story highlights Celebs have a few entries in the new book

Justin Bieber scores big

(CNN) "What Do You Mean" Justin Bieber will be in the new Guinness Book of World Records?

The pop star is just one of several celebs featured in the 2017 edition of the book.

Most streamed track on Spotify in one week for "What Do You Mean?"

Most streamed album on Spotify in one week for "Purpose"

First act to occupy the top three positions simultaneously on UK singles chart with his singles "Love Yourself" (No.1), "Sorry" (No.2) and "What Do You Mean?" (No.3)

Most followers on Twitter for a male star with 85,235,563

Most viewed music channel on YouTube (individual) with 10,478,651,389 views of JustinBieberVEVO

Most subscribers on YouTube for a musician (male) with 20,711,202 subscribers on JustinBieberVEVO

Most simultaneous tracks on the US singles chart

Most simultaneous new entries in the Hot 100 by a solo artist

.@justinbieber sings his way into the new #GWR2017 book with a set of 8 record titles! https://t.co/2aY8af6Ew5 pic.twitter.com/mqCkKkNK1Q — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) August 29, 2016

The heartthrob has some famous company when it comes to record breaking.

