(CNN)"What Do You Mean" Justin Bieber will be in the new Guinness Book of World Records?
The pop star is just one of several celebs featured in the 2017 edition of the book.
According to the Guinness site, the Biebs amassed eight titles this time around:
- Most streamed track on Spotify in one week for "What Do You Mean?"
- Most streamed album on Spotify in one week for "Purpose"
- First act to occupy the top three positions simultaneously on UK singles chart with his singles "Love Yourself" (No.1), "Sorry" (No.2) and "What Do You Mean?" (No.3)
- Most followers on Twitter for a male star with 85,235,563
- Most viewed music channel on YouTube (individual) with 10,478,651,389 views of JustinBieberVEVO
- Most subscribers on YouTube for a musician (male) with 20,711,202 subscribers on JustinBieberVEVO
- Most simultaneous tracks on the US singles chart
- Most simultaneous new entries in the Hot 100 by a solo artist
The heartthrob has some famous company when it comes to record breaking.
The Weeknd snagged the title for most streamed album on Spotify in one year, thanks to "Beauty Behind the Madness" which attracted 60 million listeners. He also was the solo male artist with most consecutive weeks in the Top 10 of Billboard's Hot 100 with 45 weeks.
The late David Bowie posthumously broke the record for the most simultaneous entries on the UK album charts -- 19 of his albums hit the UK Top 100 with ten of in the UK Top 40.
Ringo Starr broke the record for the most expensive vinyl record sold at auction. His mono copy of The Beatles "White Album" earned $790,000 when it sold at Julien's Auction house last December.
In TV news, "Game of Thrones" continued its reign in the most pirated TV show category with 14,400,000 illegal downloads per episode. It also broke the record for TV shows with the most Emmy awards in one season with 12 wins for Season 5.
The Guinness World Records 2017 edition goes on sale September 8.