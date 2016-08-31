At least nine dead as Typhoon Lionrock pummels Japan

Story highlights At least nine people reported dead as storm passes over Japan's main island

Flooding, at least one missing on northern island of Hokkaido

(CNN) Nine bodies were found in a home for the elderly in the town of Iwaizumi in Iwate Prefecture, which suffered flooding following Typhoon Lionrock, police tell CNN.

Rescue operations are underway to rescue 400 people who are stranded due to flooding and landslides, according to a statement by the town's prefecture disaster prevention office.

Over 1,100 people were evacuated from their homes and are taking shelter in public facilities across Iwaizumi, the statement says.

Lionrock descended upon northeastern Japan just a week after Typhoons Mindulle and Kompasu pummeled Japan.

