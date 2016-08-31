Hong Kong (CNN) New guidelines issued by China's top media regulator have prohibited TV shows that promote "Western lifestyles," adding to a long list of banned items.

"They should also avoid putting stars, billionaires or internet celebrities on pedestals; or sensationalizing private affairs, relationships or family disputes," Xinhua said.

Here's what else is on China's blacklist.

Cleavage

Actresses' cleavage was ordered cropped out of a Tang dynasty period drama by China's censors.

After "The Saga of Wu Zetian," a TV drama about China's only female emperor, attracted great viewership figures, it was abruptly pulled from broadcast in January 2015 for "technical reasons."

Nicknamed "The Saga of Wu's Breasts" due to the generous amounts of cleavage shown by the actresses' Tang dynasty period costumes, the show returned a few days later, with a lot less skin.

Celebrity kids

"Baba Qunar?" or "Dad, Where Are We Going?" was a hugely popular Chinese TV show starring the children of celebrities.

In a move that might be welcomed by some US television audiences tired of certain reality dramas, China's censors in April banned the use of celebrities' children on screen, killing one of the country's most popular shows in the process.

Regulators said minors should be kept out of the spotlight to allow them to enjoy a normal childhood.

The ban came after the breakout success of "Dad, Where Are We Going?", a weekly series in which celebrity fathers took their kids on trips around China, and raked in millions of viewers in the process.

Drinking and smoking

One million Chinese people died of smoking-related diseases in 2010, according to The Lancet.

A directive released in March slapped stringent new guidelines onto online shows, which have been steadily growing in popularity in recent years.

The "General Rules for Television Series Content Production" were drafted in order to "thoroughly implement (Chinese President) Xi Jinping's speech at the national forum on literature," in which he stressed that art must serve a social purpose.

Some of the first things to be hit by the new rules were shows that promote "smoking and drinking, fighting, and other unhealthy behavior."

Homosexuality

Participants pose for a photo at a Shanghai pride event.

Though China has come a long way since homosexuality was declassified as a mental illness 15 years ago -- with several cities across the country hosting gay pride parades and prominent LGBT celebrities making waves -- the censors haven't got the memo.

Guidelines released this year categorize homosexuality as an "abnormal sexual behavior" unfit for China's TV screens, alongside incest, sexual abuse and other "perversion."

"Addiction," a popular web drama about romantic relationships between teenage boys, was pulled in February , despite attracting almost 10 million views in its first 24 hours of release.

Time travel

China banned time travel drams in 2011.

Too many science fiction dramas "casually make up myths, have monstrous and weird plots, use absurd tactics, and even promote feudalism, superstition, fatalism and reincarnation," China's regulators complained in a March 2011 diktat

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter at the time , film critic Raymond Zhou suggested another reason the censors were so keen to kill sci-fi shows: "Most time travel content that I've seen ... is actually not heavy on science, but an excuse to comment on current affairs."

Indeed, the regulation said that in many instances "producers and writers are treating serious history in a frivolous way, which should by no means be encouraged anymore."

South Koreans

South Korean drama "My Love from the Star," starring Kim Soo-Hyun (pictured), was hugely popular in China.

A fan event in Beijing with South Korean TV stars Kim Woo-bin and Suzy Bae was postponed due to "forces beyond our control," the organizers said on Weibo . Two concerts by the popular boy band EXO in Shanghai were also canceled

media According to multiple reports , Chinese TV stations were also warned to put South Korean projects on hold.