(CNN) Brazil's first female president is out of a job, but not barred from the ballot if she wants to run again.

The South American country's Senate voted 61-20 Wednesday to remove President Dilma Rousseff from office, finding her guilty of breaking budgetary laws in an impeachment trial.

Michel Temer, Rousseff's former vice president who has been serving as interim president since her suspension in May, will assume the office of president and serve out the remainder of her term. He was sworn in Wednesday afternoon.

Temer, 75, inherits a tattered economy, along with the keys to the presidential palace in Brasilia, the nation's capital.

Photos: The rise and fall of Dilma Rousseff Freedom fighter – As young Marxist during Brazil's military dictatorship, Dilma Rousseff was charged by a military court with subversion and jailed in November 1970. Rousseff has said she was tortured with electrical shocks by her captors during her imprisonment. Hide Caption 1 of 6 Photos: The rise and fall of Dilma Rousseff Chief of staff – As former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's chief of staff, Rousseff took on several high-profile roles. She announced the discovery of Brazil's pre-salt oil reserves, which would have made the country self-sustainable and could have produced up to 100 billion barrels of oil. But the reserve, discovered in 2009, still remains untapped. Hide Caption 2 of 6 Photos: The rise and fall of Dilma Rousseff Presidential hopeful – Rousseff campaigning for the presidency in 2010. Hide Caption 3 of 6 Photos: The rise and fall of Dilma Rousseff President – Dilma Rousseff is sworn in to her first term on January 1, 2011, becoming Brazil's first female president. She's seen here with running mate Michel Temer, who has now succeeded her as president. Hide Caption 4 of 6 Photos: The rise and fall of Dilma Rousseff Fighting for political life – Rousseff gestures during her testimony during her impeachment trial at the National Congress in Brasilia on August 29, 2016. Hide Caption 5 of 6 Photos: The rise and fall of Dilma Rousseff Deposed – After the Senate voted for her impeachment, Rousseff was officially removed from office Wednesday afternoon. Hide Caption 6 of 6

A general election is scheduled for 2018.