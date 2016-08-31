Brazil's Dilma Rousseff faces judgment day in Senate

Story highlights Brazil's Senate votes on fate of President Dilma Rousseff today

Rousseff has called impeachment proceedings an attempt at a power grab by her rivals

(CNN) Brazil's Senate convened Wednesday for a closely watched vote that will determine whether President Dilma Rousseff gets kicked out of office.

In an impeachment process that's dragged on for months, Rousseff was accused of breaking budgetary laws. She was suspended in May . And if senators find her guilty in an impeachment trial Wednesday, she'll be removed from office.

Vice President Michel Temer, who's been acting as interim president since Rousseff's suspension, will assume the office of president and serve out the remainder of her term.

If the motion to remove her from office fails, the suspended Rousseff will resume her duties immediately.

Rousseff, 68, Brazil's first-ever female head of state and a former Marxist guerrilla, insisted earlier this week that she had committed no crime and said she was proud that she'd been "faithful to my commitment to the nation."

