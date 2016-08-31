Brazil's Senate ousts Rousseff in impeachment vote

Story highlights Brazil's Senate votes to remove Rousseff from office

Rousseff has called impeachment proceedings an attempt at a power grab by her rivals

(CNN) [Breaking news alert, posted at 1:17 p.m. ET Wednesday]

A motion to bar ousted Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff from holding any public office for the next eight years failed to get enough votes to pass in Brazil's Senate Wednesday. Only 42 senators voted in favor of the motion, less than the 2/3 majority needed for it to pass. Thirty-six senators voted against it and three abstained. The vote came after senators found Rousseff guilty of breaking budget laws in an impeachment trial.

[Previous story, posted at 1:00 p.m. ET Wednesday]

Brazil's Senate voted 61-20 Wednesday to remove President Dilma Rousseff from office, finding her guilty of breaking budgetary laws in an impeachment trial.

The impeachment process against Rousseff has dragged on for months. She was suspended in May

