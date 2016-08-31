Brazil's Senate ousts Rousseff in impeachment vote

Story highlights
- Brazil's Senate votes to remove Rousseff from office
- Rousseff has called impeachment proceedings an attempt at a power grab by her rivals
(CNN)[Breaking news alert, posted at 1:17 p.m. ET Wednesday]
A motion to bar ousted Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff from holding any public office for the next eight years failed to get enough votes to pass in Brazil's Senate Wednesday. Only 42 senators voted in favor of the motion, less than the 2/3 majority needed for it to pass. Thirty-six senators voted against it and three abstained. The vote came after senators found Rousseff guilty of breaking budget laws in an impeachment trial.
[Previous story, posted at 1:00 p.m. ET Wednesday]
Brazil's Senate voted 61-20 Wednesday to remove President Dilma Rousseff from office, finding her guilty of breaking budgetary laws in an impeachment trial.
The impeachment process against Rousseff has dragged on for months. She was suspended in May.
Michel Temer, 75, Rousseff's one-time vice president who's been serving as interim president since her suspension, will assume the office of president and serve out the remainder of her term.
Rousseff, 68, Brazil's first-ever female head of state and a former Marxist guerrilla, insisted earlier this week that she had committed no crime and said she was proud that she'd been "faithful to my commitment to the nation."
In May, Rousseff called the impeachment proceedings an attempt at a power grab by her rivals. She said her government has long been the target of political sabotage.
"When Brazil or when a president is impeached for a crime that they have not committed, the name we have for this in democracy -- it's not an impeachment, it is a coup," she said after the Senate voted to launch the proceedings.
The heir-apparent to former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Rousseff was re-elected by a narrow margin in 2014, but a recession and a cross-party corruption scandal put an end to any political goodwill she might have earned, eventually leading to her ouster.