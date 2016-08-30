Vladimir Putin arrested ... in a Florida supermarket

Story highlights Putin had a rough day at Publix

(CNN) Obviously it's not THAT Vladimir Putin, because the President of Russia has never gone HAM in a West Palm Beach Publix.

THIS Vladimir Putin was arrested after cops responded to a report that a man was screaming at employees at the grocery store in Florida.

Putin told police he had missed his ride, which would never happen to the other Putin.

According to a police report, he also refused to give officers his name. We can't imagine why.

West Palm Beach Putin, which is a really great alias he should consider, was charged with resisting and/or obstructing an officer without violence.

