Vladimir Putin arrested ... in a Florida supermarket

By AJ Willingham, CNN

Updated 11:06 AM ET, Tue August 30, 2016

(CNN)Obviously it's not THAT Vladimir Putin, because the President of Russia has never gone HAM in a West Palm Beach Publix.

THIS Vladimir Putin was arrested after cops responded to a report that a man was screaming at employees at the grocery store in Florida.
    Putin told police he had missed his ride, which would never happen to the other Putin.
    According to a police report, he also refused to give officers his name. We can't imagine why.
    West Palm Beach Putin, which is a really great alias he should consider, was charged with resisting and/or obstructing an officer without violence.
    No word on whether he's retained a lawyer.

    CNN's Mayra Cuevas contributed to this report.