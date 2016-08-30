Story highlights
(CNN)Obviously it's not THAT Vladimir Putin, because the President of Russia has never gone HAM in a West Palm Beach Publix.
THIS Vladimir Putin was arrested after cops responded to a report that a man was screaming at employees at the grocery store in Florida.
Putin told police he had missed his ride, which would never happen to the other Putin.
According to a police report, he also refused to give officers his name. We can't imagine why.
West Palm Beach Putin, which is a really great alias he should consider, was charged with resisting and/or obstructing an officer without violence.
No word on whether he's retained a lawyer.