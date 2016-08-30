Story highlights Authorities release some of the 911 calls that came after the Pulse nightclub shooting began

One caller tells dispatcher he has a friend in the club who has been shot three times

(CNN) One caller reports that a friend just texted him to say he'd been shot and was in the bathroom at Pulse in Orlando. Another man calls to say he safely fled after gunshots erupted at the popular nightclub.

The dispatcher asks how many shots he heard. "More than 10, I can tell you," he replies.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office has released the 911 calls made in the early hours of June 12, as a lone gunman killed 49 people and wounded dozens more before police killed him in a shootout.

The Orlando Police Department, which received the bulk of the calls after the shooting began, has yet to release its 911 calls.

Alert: Under FL St. 119: OCSO is required to release 911 calls from Pulse. Call 407-500-4673 for emotional support pic.twitter.com/DNF2nfrfLs — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) August 30, 2016

The caller who reported hearing 10 gunshots reported later in the call that he heard more gunfire upon leaving the club.

Read More