Katie Quinn is a food video journalist based in Brooklyn, NY. She produces, shoots, edits and hosts the food & travel videos for her YouTube channel, QKatie. She graduated from Le Cordon Bleu culinary school in Paris, but she began her media career as a Page at NBC and has brought that full circle as a frequent guest on NBC's TODAY show, sharing her favorite food tips and recipes. She is a contributor to Tastemade, Great Big Story, CNN, Serious Eats, Food52 and Food & Wine.