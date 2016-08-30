Chicago police move to fire officers in Laquan McDonald shooting

Story highlights Laquan McDonald, 17, was fatally shot by Chicago police in 2014

Dashcam video contradicted nearly everything police initially said happened

(CNN) Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson has filed administrative charges seeking to fire six officers involved in the fatal shooting of Chicago teenager Laquan McDonald in 2014.

A statement issued Tuesday by the department says the officers gave false statements during the investigation into McDonald's death.

The cases will be heard by the Chicago Police Board.

A seventh officer the department included in the administrative charges has retired, police said.

Dashcam video of the shooting contradicted nearly everything police said happened the night McDonald died. It showed McDonald walking away from police as he held a knife, not lunging toward officers, as police had said.

