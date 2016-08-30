Heroic strangers pull woman from fiery crash

Story highlights The woman only suffered minor cuts and bruises

Binghamton's mayor is trying to identify the heroes

(CNN) Aside from first responders, not many people would run toward a burning car to save the life of someone they don't know.

But that's exactly what a group of heroic strangers in Binghamton, New York did last week. Following a 10-car pileup on a local highway, they pulled an unidentified woman to safety after her car burst into flames.

"We're still attempting to identify those seen on video so they can be recognized for their efforts," David wrote in the post.

Deputy Mayor Jared Kraham told CNN that they have found two or three of the good Samaritans, thanks to an outpouring of messages from people whose friends or family members were involved. Once they have all the names, the mayor's office will put together an event to recognize the heroes, and hopefully give the woman an opportunity to meet them.

