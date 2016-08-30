Story highlights Fire Chief Spencer Chauvin was killed when a speeding bus struck him and hurled him 35 feet into the water

"He wasn't your typical chief who sat behind a desk and did paperwork," says his younger brother, a fellow firefighter

(CNN) Spencer Chauvin and his family were planning to go to Disney World with his kids for the first time on September 1. Instead, his family will be burying the St. John the Baptist Parish fire chief that day.

Chauvin, 36, was standing with two firefighters by the interstate guardrail after responding to a crash early Sunday morning when a speeding Eldorado National bus approached the crash scene and clipped the fire truck, police said.

After hitting a car stopped behind the emergency vehicles, the bus veered and struck all three firefighters, hurling them into water about 35-feet below, police said. Chauvin died at a hospital. The others survived.

The driver was Denis Yasmir Amaya Rodriguez, an undocumented immigrant from Honduras, police said. Police are still investigating the crash.

Starting off as a volunteer, Chauvin became a full-time firefighter in 2004 when the department itself went full time, said Donna Vicknair, a longtime employee with the St. John the Baptist Parish. Chauvin eventually became district fire chief.

