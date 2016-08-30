What a shot! 30 amazing sports photos
Little League baseball players from Maine-Endwell, New York, celebrate after they beat a team from South Korea to win the Little League World Series on Sunday, August 28. It's the first American team to win the competition since 2011.
Minnesota's Linval Joseph hits San Diego quarterback Kellen Clemens during an NFL preseason game in Minneapolis on Sunday, August 28.
UFC fighter Garreth McLellan reacts after his middleweight bout against Alessio Di Chirico on Saturday, August 27. Di Chirico won by split decision.
Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph, in blue, scores the only goal of a Champions League playoff match with Steaua Bucharest on Wednesday, August 24. The English club defeated Steaua 6-0 over two legs to clinch a spot in the tournament's group stage.
Kansas City's Demetrius Harris is tripped up by Harold Jones-Quartey during an NFL preseason game in Chicago on Saturday, August 27.
Argentina's Facundo Isa is tackled by two South African players during a Rugby Championship match in Salta, Argentina, on Saturday, August 27. Argentina won 26-24.
Gary Hunt trains Friday, August 26, in Polignano a Mare, Italy -- the fifth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series. Hunt is the defending world champion and current series leader.
Baseball star Bryce Harper holds Katie Ledecky's Olympic medals as the swimmer throws out the first pitch before a Washington Nationals game on Wednesday, August 24.
California's Khalfani Muhammad runs the ball against Hawaii during the college football opener, which took place in Sydney -- yes, Australia -- on Saturday, August 27. California won 51-31.
English cricketer Joe Root, right, crashes into teammate Adil Rashid as he catches a ball against Pakistan on Saturday, August 27. England won by four wickets in the one-day international.
Players compete for the ball during an Australian Football League match between the St. Kilda Saints and the Brisbane Lions on Sunday, August 28.
Gareth Ellis, captain of English rugby club Hull, holds up the Challenge Cup after Hull defeated Warrington in the final on Saturday, August 27.
Josh Reddick, outfielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers, is tagged out by Addison Russell of the Chicago Cubs on Friday, August 26.
Matt Boland covers himself up after falling off a bull in Cunnamulla, Australia, on Saturday, August 27.
NASCAR driver Kyle Larson celebrates with crew members after winning the Sprint Cup race at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, August 28. It was the first victory of his Sprint Cup career.
New Orleans tight end Coby Fleener is hit by two Pittsburgh Steelers during an NFL preseason game on Friday, August 26.
Tennis player Richard Gasquet plays with the ball during a first-round U.S. Open match on Monday, August 29. Gasquet, the tournament's 13th seed, was upset by Kyle Edmund in straight sets.
Watford's Nordin Amrabat, left, is tackled by Arsenal's Granit Xhaka during a Premier League match in Watford, England, on Saturday, August 27.
Baltimore outfielder Hyun-soo Kim strikes out during a game against the New York Yankees on Sunday, August 28.
Members of the crowd hold up "Go Europe" placards as Darren Clarke, captain of Europe's Ryder Cup team, takes video of them during a tournament in Aalborg, Denmark, on Friday, August 26. The Ryder Cup begins September 27 in Minnesota.
Philadelphia catcher Cameron Rupp holds onto the ball after a home-plate collision Friday, August 26, at New York's Citi Field.
Johnathan Kelly competes in the UK's Strongest Man final Saturday, August 27, in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
San Antonio's Jayne Appel-Marinelli drives to the hoop during a WNBA game against New York on Friday, August 26.
People watch the annual beach horse race at Sanlucar de Barrameda, Spain, on Saturday, August 27.
Liverpool's Nathaniel Clyne is closed down by two Tottenham players during a Premier League match in London on Saturday, August 27.
New Zealand's Ameliaranne Ekenasio is pressured by England's Stacey Francis during a netball match in Auckland, New Zealand, on Saturday, August 27.
Players fight for the ball during an Australian Football League match between the Essendon Bombers and the Carlton Blues on Saturday, August 27.
A participant splashes in the mud during the Mud Hero race in Toronto on Sunday, August 28.
