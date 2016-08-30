Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

MORPHotel: Adaptable floating 'spine' the future of holiday cruises?

By Matias Grez

Updated 4:03 AM ET, Tue August 30, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

If you&#39;ve ever dreamed of traveling the world and exploring little-known locations, then the MORPHotel might be the holiday of the future for you.
Photos: Invention of the 'tourizen'
MorphologyIf you've ever dreamed of traveling the world and exploring little-known locations, then the MORPHotel might be the holiday of the future for you.
Hide Caption
1 of 10
Designed by engineer and architect Gianluca Santosuosso, the MORPHotel project aims to develop a new luxury hotel concept. The hotel&#39;s &quot;vertebral spine&quot; allows it to adapt its shape according to weather conditions and its docking location.
Photos: Invention of the 'tourizen'
Vertebral spineDesigned by engineer and architect Gianluca Santosuosso, the MORPHotel project aims to develop a new luxury hotel concept. The hotel's "vertebral spine" allows it to adapt its shape according to weather conditions and its docking location.
Hide Caption
2 of 10
The MORPHotel concept is based on four main strategies: Space in between; plug-in city-harbor; adaptive shape; and self-sufficiency.
Photos: Invention of the 'tourizen'
Four to the floorThe MORPHotel concept is based on four main strategies: Space in between; plug-in city-harbor; adaptive shape; and self-sufficiency.
Hide Caption
3 of 10
The MORPHotel uses the sea not only to get visitors from A to B -- as cruise ships do -- but also to explore the areas along the way. Cruise ships&#39; fuel consumption tends to be around 470 liters/km, while the MORPHotel will rely on following sea currents around the world.
Photos: Invention of the 'tourizen'
Space in betweenThe MORPHotel uses the sea not only to get visitors from A to B -- as cruise ships do -- but also to explore the areas along the way. Cruise ships' fuel consumption tends to be around 470 liters/km, while the MORPHotel will rely on following sea currents around the world.
Hide Caption
4 of 10
During its journey around the world, the MORPHotel will stop in cities it encounters along the way and will become a temporary extension to them. It will provide added value for its inhabitants, who can take advantage of its services such as a theater, restaurants and fitness center, while the city will open up to the hotel guests.
Photos: Invention of the 'tourizen'
Plug-in city-harborDuring its journey around the world, the MORPHotel will stop in cities it encounters along the way and will become a temporary extension to them. It will provide added value for its inhabitants, who can take advantage of its services such as a theater, restaurants and fitness center, while the city will open up to the hotel guests.
Hide Caption
5 of 10
Santosuosso believes such a feature will allow the traditional separation between &quot;tourist&quot; and &quot;citizen&quot; to disappear, leaving space for a new entity: The &quot;tourizen.&quot;
Photos: Invention of the 'tourizen'
The "Tourizen"Santosuosso believes such a feature will allow the traditional separation between "tourist" and "citizen" to disappear, leaving space for a new entity: The "tourizen."
Hide Caption
6 of 10
This allows the MORPHotel to not only reach the cities&#39; harbors by changing its shape, but to also become an independent aquatic organism. Given its 1 km spine, the hotel can spiral in on itself on ocean crossings to become an artificial bay where boats and ships can find shelter.
Photos: Invention of the 'tourizen'
Adaptive shapeThis allows the MORPHotel to not only reach the cities' harbors by changing its shape, but to also become an independent aquatic organism. Given its 1 km spine, the hotel can spiral in on itself on ocean crossings to become an artificial bay where boats and ships can find shelter.
Hide Caption
7 of 10
&quot;One of the fundamental goals that we want to attain in this project is to create a big, independent, self-sufficient artificial organism,&quot; Santosuosso explains.
Photos: Invention of the 'tourizen'
Self-sufficiency"One of the fundamental goals that we want to attain in this project is to create a big, independent, self-sufficient artificial organism," Santosuosso explains.
Hide Caption
8 of 10
Energy will be provided by solar panels placed along the upper part of the hull and glass panels, and also by the two ends of the spine through the movement of waves. It will also collect rainwater while desalinating sea water.
Photos: Invention of the 'tourizen'
EnergeticEnergy will be provided by solar panels placed along the upper part of the hull and glass panels, and also by the two ends of the spine through the movement of waves. It will also collect rainwater while desalinating sea water.
Hide Caption
9 of 10
This self-sufficiency will also be used to produce certain types of food, as each of the central vertebra will contain a small vegetable garden. This part of the hotel will work as a big floating farm, where it will grow vegetables, rear animals and store foodstuffs.
Photos: Invention of the 'tourizen'
Floating farmThis self-sufficiency will also be used to produce certain types of food, as each of the central vertebra will contain a small vegetable garden. This part of the hotel will work as a big floating farm, where it will grow vegetables, rear animals and store foodstuffs.
Hide Caption
10 of 10
MOPRHotel_gsantosuosso_02_bMOPRHotel_gsantosuosso_03_bMOPRHotel_gsantosuosso_04_bMOPRHotel_gsantosuosso_05_bmorphotel photoshop 2MOPRHotel_gsantosuosso_09_lounge bar_BMOPRHotel_gsantosuosso_06_bMOPRHotel_gsantosuosso_08_swiming pool_bMORPHotel_gsantosuosso_07_reception_bMORPHotel
With the need for renewable energy and green travel increasing by the day, could this floating "vertebral spine" be the future of ocean transport?