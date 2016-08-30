US Department of Agriculture closes 6 offices after threats

(CNN) The US Department of Agriculture has temporarily closed six offices in five states after receiving several anonymous threats, USDA spokesman Matthew Herrick said Tuesday.

Monday's anonymous messages were about the safety of USDA personnel and facilities. No other details were immediately released.

The affected offices are in Fort Collins, Colorado; Hamden, Connecticut; Beltsville, Maryland; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Kearneysville and Leetown, West Virginia.

All will remain closed as a precaution until further notice.

Herrick said the department is working closely with local and federal law enforcement, including the FBI, to determine whether the threats are credible.